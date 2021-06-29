This is the season of American Horror Story Sarah Paulson hates

American Horror Story had many seasons. However, Sarah Paulson is very clear about which installment she hates the most.

American Horror Story always generates a debate among fans, who often ask what is the best season that the Ryan Murphy series had. The answers are always varied and there are even followers who cannot decide. However, Sarah Paulson is clear about the worst season fiction ever had.

On The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah Paulson revealed the worst season American Horror Story ever had. “The truth is that I do not like this season at all,” said the actress referring to the sixth season of the anthological horror series. “I know people are going to be mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was after I played Marcia, right after I finished it.”

Maybe you’re interested: Great details about the new season of American Horror Story!

The season he hates

Sarah Paulson refers to Marcia Clark, the prosecutor in the OJ Simpson trial she played in the first season of American Crime Story, also another fiction by Ryan Murphy. For this role, the actress managed to win her only Emmy, although she has been nominated seven times, five of them for roles in American Horror Story.

“I was so disappointed in the overall experience because I felt like I had entered a new place within myself in the sense of what I thought was possible, in the sense of what I would like to see that I can do. I felt trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to make American Horror Story. Even though it is my home, and I have always loved it, it was the first time I felt the desire to go to Ryan and say, ‘Please put me on the bench this time,’ ”the actress revealed.

However, Sarah Paulson starred in the following season of American Horror Story: “I wanted to be there because of everything we had been through as a country. I liked the idea of ​​reflecting what we were experiencing. And enough time had passed. ” Now, the actress is preparing for a new installment entitled Double Feature. He will also return to American Crime Story where he will play Linda Tripp.