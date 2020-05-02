Related news

In times of dividend cut, Iberdrola Not only has it confirmed, but it has raised its commitment to shareholder remuneration by 13.9%. The electricity company plans to distribute at least 0.232 gross euros per share on August 4, so that will advance in three years the profit distribution objective of your strategic plan.

The final payment amount will be determined based on the upcoming evolution of Iberdrola’s price, however, it has already been established that the distribution will reach a minimum of 0.4 euros gross when added to the 0.168 euros per share that were already paid on February 5 as a dividend on account of the 2019 results.

As is traditional, the electricity company chaired by José Ignacio Galán once again opts for the election dividend modality, which allows its shareholders to choose between cash collection, through the reception of newly issued shares or also make box with the free rights that would give access to these new titles. The company estimates that it will have to execute a capital increase for between 1,477 and 1,589 million euros.

In the absence of the specific amount, as well as the number of shares in the portfolio necessary to receive rights on the dividend, these are the key dates for the collection of this dividend:

– July 6, 2020: Final communication of dividend amount complementary as well as the number of old shares in the portfolio to receive a new share.

– July 7, 2020: Last day to acquire shares with the right to receive the dividend ‘Iberdrola Flexible Remuneration’. The announcement of the capital increase will also be published in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME).

– July 8, 2020: The dividend is discounted in the listing price of Iberdrola shares, which already they trade without the right to receive it. Likewise, the trading period of the free allocation rights begins and the term to opt for payment in cash.

– July 22, 2020: Last day for choose cash payment and end of the trading period of the free allocation rights.

– August 4, 2020: Payment of the complementary dividend to those shareholders who have chosen the collection in cash. Registration of newly issued shares for those who have opted for the collection of securities of the electricity company.

– August 5, 2020: The ordinary contracting of the company’s new shares.

The Basque electricity company has a liquidity of 14,000 million euros. A figure that also allows it to take other measures such as advancing nearly 4,000 million euros in contracts with suppliers to try to help them avoid the crisis that Covid-19 will generate.

In addition, the listed company announced this Thursday a net profit of 1,257 million euros in the first quarter of the year, which represents an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period last year, due to capital gains of 484 million euros from the sale of the 8.07% stake in Siemens Gamesa, the company informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

