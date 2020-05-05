We know that many of us right now don’t even know what to do to kill the quarantined time. There are those who have already cast all the series, movies and books that were pending, but all music lovers can always count on the infallible online concerts, which apparently are the solution to fill us with good vibes these days.

As we have seen since this situation intensified, a lot of national and international bands and artists found in streaming concerts the way to stay close to their fanswhile staying active while the much-touted coronavirus allows live performances to return.

Last week we threw up some real showsazossuch as the epic session Pink Floyd recorded for the KQED station, the great Radiohead presentation at Coachella 2012 and even the Pixies show at the Primavera Sound festival. And of course this week will not be left behind, that is why Here we leave the concert schedule from May 4 to 15 than At full volume and Sopitas.com we have prepared for you. Hold on ’cause this will get sooooo good.

Concerts from May 4 to 15

Green Day – A cover song every week until we’re let back out into the world – YouTube – 4/5/2020 – 7:00 pm

iHeartLatino Festival – Live – Instagram – 5/5/2020 – 4:00 pm

New York Guitar Festival – Live for charity – YouTube – 5/6/2020 – All day

Norah Jones – Live – Facebook – 5/7/2020 – 3:00 pm

The Tallest Man On Earth – Weekly Livestream – Facebook – 5/8/2020 – 2:00 PM

Meduza – Live Set – Facebook – 9/5/2020 – 4:00 pm

Alejandro Fernández – Cerveza Victoria – YouTube – 10/5/2020 – 5:00 pm

The Shows Must Go On! – Musicals – YouTube – 5/15/2020 – 1:00 pm

EDC Las Vegas – Virtual Rave-A-Thon – Website – 5/15/2020 – All day

How did the eye fit them? The truth is that this week promises a lot, between the presentation of green Day –Which will surely be full of guitars–, the intimate show of Norah Jones playing those songs with which we fell in love and of course, the huge virtual rave that will be the live broadcast of the EDC Las Vegas.

