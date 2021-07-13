This is the schedule for the opening and closing ceremonies in Tokyo 2020

07/12/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

Tokyo 2020 will be a reality in a few days. One year later than expected Because of Covid-19, the Japanese country will experience the inauguration of the great sports event. At SPORT we bring you all the details about the opening and closing ceremonies of these Olympics.

The stadium Olympic from tokyo will live on Friday, July 23, 2021 the inauguration ceremony of the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020. The ceremony will start at 20:00 local time (13:00 Spanish time) and will end at 23:00 Japanese time (16:00 Spanish time).

The organization has decided toughen protocols to avoid contacts between delegations as much as possible to try to minimize the risks of possible contagion among the athletes who participate in it.

Regarding the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020, will be the last day in which tests will be held. Sunday August 8. It will also be at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium at 8:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. in Spain) thus starting a new Olympiad until the Games in Paris 2024.