This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in India

“At the moment It is not clear that B. 1.617 is the main driver of the wave of COVID-19 that India suffers”Explains Sharon Peacock, Professor of Microbiology and Public Health at the University of Cambridge, to the Science Media Center. “The wave can be associated with the variant, but also with the large concentrations of people, lack of hand hygiene, masks, or social distancing”. The director of the COVID-19 genomics initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute agrees with this assessment: “So far only around a thousand sequences have been published from India out of around four million cases in this wave,” he explains to Science Media Center. “This variant had already been identified at the end of last year so, being the driving agent of this wave in India, it has taken several months to cause it, suggesting that it is probably less transmissible than the British variant.”

The ‘double mutation’ variant

Variant B.1.617 has attracted attention because it contains two mutations that have been associated with a greater transmissibility and the ability to evade immune protection. “Actually, B.1.617 has 13 mutations that result in amino acid changes. The term ‘double mutant’ is used to refer to mutations that affect protein S (in this case the E484Q and L452R mutations), but I think it is an inaccurate and confusing term, “says Peacock. “More evidence is needed to understand the changes in the virus that result from the specific combination of mutations present in B.1.617.”

Peacock explains that in the United Kingdom, the Public Health Agency is still analyzing the case of B.1.617 “it is a variant with mutations for which there is high confidence predictive data, or laboratory data, that support an adverse phenotypic change significant, but does not meet the definition of a variant of concern, and there is evidence of community transmission in the UK or abroad. ” The counterpart body in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, He is also at this time analyzing the implications of the circulation of this new variant of SARS-CoV-2. In Spain, an Order from the Ministry of Health has established a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all travelers coming from India.