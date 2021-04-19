this is the Samsung Galaxy for only 299 euros at Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a discount of 90 euros, the Galaxy with the largest battery to date.

So far we have not seen a Samsung Galaxy with a larger battery than the Samsung Galaxy M51, which has a 7,000 mAh capacity. If you are looking for a mobile with which to forget about the charger for a few days, pay attention to this model, which is now on Amazon for only 299 euros.

The battery is the most prominent feature of the Galaxy M51, but it also equips a large screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and a quad rear camera that can take quality photos. Overall, a good mobile phone that you now have 90 euro discount on Amazon.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy M51

Obviously, what stands out the most when looking at the list of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M51 is its 7,000 mAh battery, the largest in Samsung’s catalog. In addition, it is compatible with 25W fast charge.

6.7 inch Full HD screen + Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor Quad rear camera 7,000 mAh with 25 W fast charge

In front of the terminal there is a screen 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor works under the chassis, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

If you are interested in photographs, this Samsung Galaxy M51 offers you a quad rear camera with 64 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP depth sensor and 5 MP macro. The launch price of the terminal is 389 euros, although now you can buy this Galaxy M51 with gigantic battery for 299 euros.

