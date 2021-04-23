This is the S-81 Isaac Peral, the first Spanish submarine

This April 22 has been a historic day for the Navy. Navantia, a public company dedicated to civil and military naval construction, presented in Cartagena the first submarine designed and manufactured entirely in Spain, S-81, in a ceremony presided over by Kings Felipe VI and Doña Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The S-81 is named Isaac Peral in honor of the Spanish scientist and military man who in 1888 invented the first military submarine and, in addition to being a milestone in the national technological history and in the country’s defense strategy, places Spain on the international map of this industryAs only nine other countries have the capacity to design and build combat submarines (United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, China and South Korea).

And it is that to make this type of submersibles requires highly specialized knowledge in different disciplines and a highly qualified industrial and technological team. Spain has shown it, although the construction of the Isaac Peral has not been easy, since it took 17 years to finish it and numerous problems raised the initial budget.

The submarine It has a total length of 80.8 meters, a diameter of 7.3 meters and a displacement in immersion of around 3,000 tons. In the technological section, it stands out for its combat system, platform control and anaerobic propulsion system, which allows it to obtain electrical energy at any depth from fuel cells that use technology from the aerospace sector. Therefore, it can be maintained for weeks without going out to periscope level.

It has space for a reduced crew of 32 sailors, in addition to eight places for boarding additional personnel, and can reach a diving speed of more than 19 knots with a maximum depth of immersion of more than 300 meters.

Once it has been put afloat, the port tests will be carried out and then the sea tests, both on the surface and underwater. The first sailing of the Isaac Peral is scheduled for early 2022 and will be delivered to the Navy a year later.

