IFAB approved the FIFA proposal this morning to temporarily modify Rule 3 of the players, regarding the number of substitutions allowed. A modification that will be applicable in those competitions whose conclusion is scheduled for the current year, whether they have started or not.

The organizers of the competitions, as is the case with the RFEF in our country, will be responsible for deciding whether or not this transitional modification applies to a particular competition. In the circular issued by the IFAB itself, it is announced that it is not ruled out that the International Board and FIFA agree on “a possible extension of this option, that is, whether it can be applied in competitions that will end in 2021”

But as the IFAB circular correctly explains, these five changes must meet some requirements:

Both teams may use a maximum of five substitutes. However, to avoid interruptions as much as possible, each team will have three opportunities to make the five substitutions, which can also be carried out during the break. If both teams make a substitution at the same time, a substitution opportunity will be subtracted from each team. In the event that an extension is disputed, both teams will arrive at it with the number of substitutes and replacement opportunities that they have not used. If the competition regulations allow for one more substitution during extra time, the two teams will then have a new opportunity, which can be used both before the start of the extra time and during the rest period of the same.

After this circular, rule 3 would change from the existing wording up to now where it stated verbatim in the substitutions section that “In official competition matches organized by FIFA, confederations or national football federations, a maximum of of five substitutes, except in the case of male and female competitions in which the first team of the clubs of the highest category or the absolute national teams participate, in which case the maximum will be three substitutes. “

With this temporary modification, the organizers of the competitions will have the option of applying any of the following two options:

During the match, both teams will either be able to use a maximum of five substitutes or they will have a maximum of three opportunities to proceed with a substitution * or they will be able to make substitutions during the half-time. , whether or not they have reached the maximum number of substitutes allowed will have one more opportunity to substitute *, whether or not they have reached the maximum number of such opportunities or may make substitutions: before the start of extra time during extra time.

If the teams have not used the maximum number of substitutes or have not exhausted the maximum number of substitution opportunities, during the extra time they may have the substitutes or the remaining opportunities.

* In the event that both teams make a substitution at the same time, a substitution opportunity will be subtracted from each of them.

The VAR

IFAB wants to take this opportunity to address the competition organizers and remind them of the possibilities already contemplated in the Laws of the Game related to the health and safety of both footballers and other participants, particularly those related to rehydration and refreshment breaks (Rule No. 7) .z

Those competitions that have video assistant referees (VAR) may dispense with their services once the competition has restarted, provided that the organizer of the competition so decides. However, in those competitions with the presence of the VAR, the Laws of the Game will remain in force in their entirety and, by extension, the VAR protocol.

Competitions that meet the requirements to be able to apply this transitory modification of Rule No. 3 or any of the already existing options do not need the authorization of the IFAB to put them into practice.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Laws of the Game 2020/21

The Laws of the Game 2020/21 will take effect on June 1, both in official and unofficial matches; However, those competitions suspended due to COVID-19 will have the option of ending them, governed by the Game Rules 2019/20 or by the 2020/21 Rules, even if they are resumed after June 1. On the other hand, in the case of friendly or preparatory matches that are played before the restart of the competition, the Laws of the Game that will be in force in said competition must be applied.

