This is the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new car in the world | Motor

If we put the crazy auctions aside, this is the most expensive car to come out of the factory. Although not many will be made, because few can afford it.

The legendary British manufacturer Rolls Royce returns as a bodybuilder with the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which has already become the most expensive new car in the world.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has a price of 20 million pounds, which in exchange are just over 23 million euros. A dizzying figure with which you could buy 2,300 Renault Clio new generation, whose price is around 10,000 euros.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail owes its name to the fact that its silhouette is reminiscent of a speedboat (when the top is on). You can see it better in this gallery:

At a cost of 23 million euros it almost doubles its predecessor, the Rolls Royce Sweptail, which was worth around 14 million euros.

It also beats the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the current most expensive car. This sports car based on the Chiron costs 16.7 million euros.

What is it that makes a car worth such a millionaire? Here, even the little details count. For example, you have a compartment for champagne bottles that you can see in the previous gallery, as well as a cooler with fans for caviar. Also an exclusive watch created by the Swiss watchmaker Bovey 1822.

But what counts the most is, logically, the bodywork, materials and mechanics.

As our colleague Enrique León from Top Gear explains, the inspiration for this car has been the original Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, exclusive body cars for the Rolls-Royce Phantom II. The model uses the same aluminum platform as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, with a length of no less than 5.80 meters.

As for its mechanics, at the moment the only thing we know is that it rides a 6.75 V12 biturbo engine with 563 hp.

Everything indicates that few units will be manufactured. But you already have at least 3 buyers, who bought the car even before it was advertised.

