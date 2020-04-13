Last week WhatsApp implemented a measure worldwide, through which they began to limit (even more) the number of times that we can forward a message that has gone viral or that has been shared on many occasions within the platform.

Ironically, this measure has caused quite a bit of confusion In this regard and some users claim on social networks that the Government and content verifiers such as Maldita.es or Newtral censor the type of information that is forwarded through WhatsApp.

A good example is found in the following tweet published by VOX, in which they urge their supporters to switch to Telegram, since there “you can forward the messages to your friends just like you did on WhatsApp before censorship was applied”:

📱🇪🇸 Our Telegram channel is about to reach 30,000 subscribers! If you want to join you just have to download the application on your mobile and / or computer and subscribe to our channel through this link: https: //t.co/4yohFYXKxn pic.twitter.com/YHmMUVJ6SH – voxes (@voxes) April 12, 2020

“WhatsApp doesn’t like you”

As we said, the new limit imposed by WhatsApp does not seek to limit the type of information we share on the service, but to avoid that spam and hoaxes can be forwarded in a massive way. That kind of “viral” content can only be forwarded to one person at a time, making it more tedious if you want to send it to many people at the same time.

WhatsApp catalogs forwarded messages into two classes: those who have sent you a contact and who have not been forwarded on many occasions (it will appear with an arrow above it) and those who, before reaching you, have been forwarded on at least five occasions (they appear with a double arrow, indicating that “they are not created a close contact “).

We remember that WhatsApp is a private communication service and, since it is encrypted, Facebook could not censor based on the content. Being encrypted implies that neither Facebook nor the verifiers can access any type of content from groups or private chats. In addition, far from what some users are saying on social networks, this new forwarding limit has been imposed globally (not only in Spain).

Blackout of WhatsApp, for being an accomplice in Spain 🇪🇸 of censorship and the cut to freedom of expression: do not use it on Saturday, April 11, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Pass it on! For freedom and democracy! – J.F.R.Madrid🇪🇸🖤 (@RizitoSpain) April 11, 2020

Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, has contracted Maldita.es and Newtral as verifiers, and that could be one of the reasons this idea has spread that it is controlling what kind of information (and what is not) can be forwarded on the platform.

Both Maldida.es and Newtral have published two separate communications in response, defending themselves from this incriminating campaign that they are suffering in recent days.

Draws attention as an international measure of a messaging platform to prevent spam and hoaxes may derive in a political struggle in certain territories. Some users are wanting to give up that idea that WhatsApp is controlled by the Government and (supposedly) related verifiers, and that is why they urge to look for uncensored alternatives.

🚫📱 WHATSAPP DOES NOT LIKE YOU! That is why we encourage you to download the Telegram application, where you will find all kinds of channels that defend Spain without censorship. You can join the VOX channel through this link: https: //t.co/QBDifsMm71 We are already more than 14,000! 💪🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/kS7uxC41s3 – VOX Tetuán Madrid (@TetuanVox) April 12, 2020

This can be verified with other tweets that are publishing different VOX accounts, which start with the message “WhatsApp doesn’t like you”. At the time of publishing this article, his Telegram channel (which appears linked in the tweets) already exceeds 38,000 users.