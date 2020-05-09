The biogas and offshore wind energy These are two renewable energy sources that could play a relevant role in achieving the goal of emission neutrality by 2050. To this end, the Ministry for Ecological Transition has recently opened the prior public consultation processes for the roadmap for both. Energy sources.

The preparation of both documents contributes to compliance with National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030 and it is in line with the route outlined in the preliminary draft of the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, the ministry explained in a statement.

Both consultations will be open for 15 daysHowever, the deadline for submitting contributions is suspended until the end of the state of alarm, decreed by the coronavirus crisis.

Both the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan and the preliminary draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition include the need to promote the deployment of biogas and the development of offshore wind energy.

The biogas roadmap aims to be the tool that guides and encourages the deployment and development of this biofuel in Spain, given the relevant role it can play in the energy transition and, in particular, its ability to integrate the circular economy in the generation of renewable energy .

This fuel is obtained mainly from livestock and agro-industrial waste, sludge from urban wastewater treatment plants and the organic fraction of urban solid waste, as well as the biomethane obtained from the biogas itself.

For its part, the roadmap for the development of offshore wind and sea energy in Spain It responds to the technological advance that floating marine wind energy has experienced in recent years.

These advances facilitate access to locations further from the coast than were previously unfeasible – technically and economically – with very high levels of capacity, exceeding 4,000 equivalent hours and, in addition, favoring the use of new technologies that allow their deployment with greater environmental protection guarantees.