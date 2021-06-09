If it is already difficult to face an economic crisis caused by a health situation that is very difficult to cope with, it is even more so in the event of having to face price increases … as in insurance.

June 8, 2021 (11:40 CET)

This is the rise in the price of car insurance.

Recently there has been a rise in the energy bill, although it is not the only one that is controversial. To it must be added that of the insurance price.

Although it affects several insurance products, the users who will be most affected are those who have a car in their name. The general increase will be quite noticeable.

Beyond the savings provided by said comparator, you have to face an increase in the Tax on Insurance Premiums, which is 2 percent. It may seem little, but let’s contextualize it.

The average is an additional seven euros that car owners will have to pay. Although it does not involve a great effort, especially when there are comparison tools such as the one cited in previous paragraphs, it should be noted that it is added to others that will derive from the IPS increase.

And it is that in many cases, those who pay for a product to insure their car also allocate money to those insurances that do the same with the home, life itself and even the pet. Precisely the latter insurances have seen their hiring skyrocketed in the last year.

Adding up the increase in the various insurances, in a house in Spain the seven euros of car insurance will be added to more increases to give rise to an approximate average of thirty euros in total.

Taking into account how delicate the monetary situation of many families is, this rise has been highly criticized by society in general, not only those who own a four-wheeler.

The price increase also occurs globally. The financial health of each client does not matter, since all of them have to face a higher cost that is not given by the insurers themselves.

Some of them, to mitigate the possible effects, have reduced prices a little. So that, with the help of a good online comparator, it is possible to pay the same as last year and even a little less, whatever your vehicle model is.