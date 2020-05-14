Gloria Gaynor joins the fight against the coronavirus 0:30

. – When it comes to protection against the new coronavirus, face masks may prove insufficient. Also, there is still no vaccine. So, the best way to prevent transmission of the virus is to wash your hands – thoroughly – with soap and water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And yes, there is a correct way to do it. It is like something of a kind of art: a timed, multi-step process that may involve some singing.

Here’s the official guide to washing your hands from CDC. All you need to follow is a sink and soap.

Step 1

Wet your hands with clean, running water. Then turn off the tap and lather them up.

Soap is more effective at killing germs than water alone.

Step 2

Convert the soap into foam by rubbing your hands. Bring the foam to the back of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.

Foaming with soap causes friction, which removes annoying germs and dirt from the skin. Make sure to cover the corners and crevices too, germs lurk there too.

Step 3

Rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. You can sing or hum “Happy Birthday” twice to count the time.

There’s no magic number, but washing your hands for at least 20 seconds has been shown to kill more germs than washing for shorter periods. Singing “Happy Birthday” is just a fun way to make sure you’re doing it long enough.

Step 4

Rinse your hands well under clean running water.

You have already removed the germs from your hands. Clean water takes them away and removes them.

Step 5

Dry your hands with a clean towel or air (or even a little of both).

Wet hands easily transfer viruses. Drying them reduces that risk.

Soap and water are your best defenses against viruses, but hand sanitizer is a good substitute if you don’t have access to any of them. Simply put a small drop of disinfectant in one hand and rub it with the other for about 20 seconds. Hand sanitizers don’t kill dirt, chemicals, or some types of germs, but they are better than nothing.

