The finding, carried out by a group of archaeologists from the Archaeological Superintendence of Verona and from the Padana Archaeological Society (SAP), recover the “splendid pavement” of several rooms in this town, excavated in 1922 but buried again “as if nothing”, according to archaeologist Giovanni De Zucatto.

“I saw that there was a lot of construction activity around and I was worried: the excavation of a wine cellar, the garage of a tourist apartment.. there was a risk of losing everything ”, De Zucatto, the person in charge of the works, explained this Thursday to the AGI agency.

The large villa was made up of a residential part of between 350 and 400 square meters, all of it decorated with rich mosaics in which mythological scenes or precious geometric decorations are represented, as reported by the Superintendency in a statement.

The history of the excavations is full of obstacles: in 1887 part of the town was already found but it was buried again, the same thing happened in 1922 and 1975, without the archaeologists of the moment indicating the location of the place.

Last summer it was dug again but the works for the grape harvest stopped, and this Tuesday, with special funds from the Ministry of Culture, this “sensational” discovery finally came to light, as defined by the Superintendency.

The mosaics found are part, according to archaeologist Tina Campanile, who excavated them previously, of a large courtyard surrounded by columns, probably open to an internal garden.

Archaeologists found that the owners of the land were reluctant to allow excavation on their property, since one of the most appreciated wines in Italy is grown here, the Amarone de Valpolicella.

“We believe that a cultural site with so much value deserves attention, so together with the Superintendency and the agricultural owners we will find a way to enjoy this treasure ”, Grison told the local media “L’Arena”.

The mayor mediated between archaeologists and landowners to facilitate digging trenches where the mosaics have appeared.

The team of researchers have verified that the finding coincides with the descriptions and the photos that remain from the 1922 excavation, although at that time it was not clearly indicated where the villa was, which has made work difficult.

“I felt a great emotion, because although I have been doing this work for many years, It is impossible not to get excited about these things: in addition to the mosaic, stories emerge, the lives of those who built it, ”said De Zuccato.

Now a long road of negotiations is expected andBetween the Ministry of Culture, the municipality of Negrar and the owners of the vineyards to turn the place into a space that can be visited by the public.

The city council warns that “the result it will not come soon and resources are needed ” but it highlights the importance of “paving the way, finally”.

