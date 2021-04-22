This is the restyling of the Volkswagen Polo (which also forgets the diesel)

Volkswagen has not wanted to wait any longer to give a new push to its successful model of the segment B, the Volkswagen polo. It is true that the Polo is not going through the best moment in its history right now, mainly because many customers are moving to SUV and crossover models, but it continues to dominate the best-seller lists in much of Europe.

Those of “the people’s car” have made a series of aesthetic and technological changes to position the Polo in a higher step in terms of premium image. Thus, they aim to regain the trust of those customers who are looking for a good quality utility car. It will be enough? What news does the new Volkswagen Polo bring? Let’s find out!

The Volkswagen Polo accumulates more than 18 million units sold since its first launch in 1975.

Getting very close to Golf abroad

The German firm has released some first images with the R-Line finish, which boasts a very sporty aesthetic. If we look at it, the front seems to want to get closer to the Volkswagen Golf with a lower line. Also similar to their older brother are the new headlights, which can carry the iQ Light technology with a horizontal line of illumination that communicates them.

In the same way, the rear inherits the design of the LED rear lights, which seem to be practically a carbon copy. It slightly changes the Polo inscription, as well as the shapes of the bumper, which are more marked in this R-Line finish of the new Polo. Of course, it is only marketed in a 5-door body and the trunk remains at 351 liters, being one of the best in the category.

Meanwhile, in the passenger compartment all versions come with digital instrument cluster 8-inch (optionally 10.25), as well as a redesigned multifunction steering wheel and improved connectivity equipment. Unfortunately in this update the physical and functional controls of the air conditioning unit are lost in favor of a tactile surface, which won’t help avoid distractions precisely.

Further down, in the center console we have a hole with wireless charging surface for smartphones and also debuts a new gear knob in the automatic versions. Fortunately, in this case they have not opted for the small lever that we see in many models of the last batch Group, such as the Leon or the Golf. Of course, curiously it does have a manual parking brake.

New Volkswagen Polo: Engines

As we said a few days ago when the Seat Ibiza was unveiled, it seems a shame that models like this leave aside the diesel mechanics. The Volkswagen Polo follows the line of its Spanish cousin and does not offer diesel engines. A shame

At the moment the exact date of its arrival at the dealerships is unknown, as well as the official prices. We do know that it will be marketed in the Polo, Life, Style and R-Line trim levels and, from the looks of it, the Volkswagen Polo GTI will not be available.

Be that as it may, it is offered with three power levels different in gasoline. The first of them is a 1.0 without turbo, while the other two share the 1-liter displacement but carry the initials TSI, which means that they are supercharged by turbo.

The access variant is the 1.0 MPI, which gives 80 hp and 93 Nm being linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In the middle step appears the 1.0 TSI of 95 CV, which is standard 5-speed manual but can optionally have the 7-speed DSG. For its part, the top of the range is the 1.0 TSI 110 hp, which only arrives in Spain with the 7-speed DSG double clutch and yielding a maximum torque of 200 Nm.

In other European markets, the 1.0 TGI of 90 CV, which, as you already know, can circulate with both gasoline and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Anyway, Volkswagen has decided not to bring it to SpainIt does not make much sense since the refueling points in our country for this fuel are minimal.

