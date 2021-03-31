This is the Renault Kangoo that wants to end up in your garage, better than an SUV?

After the presentation of the new generation of Renault Kangoo, in its van version, the most professional, Renault has just revealed what it is like the new Renault Kangoo Combi, the most familiar and versatile version, the one that wants to end up in your garage. Before us a more technological, modern, equipped Kangoo that has little or nothing to send to a passenger car and that can also be configured in an electric version. However, Can it be a familiar alternative to products like crossovers and SUVs?

Renault Kangoo, a multipurpose that points to the SUV

It is obvious in these images that we are facing a Renault Kangoo with a much more refined aesthetic and therefore aimed at a more familiar audience, individuals who require a very spacious vehicle for their personal and leisure activities, or even for those looking for a vehicle for a mixed use, the professional, and the family.

From the doors to the outside, the Renault Kangoo already shows us to be a much more elaborate car, with a more elegant chrome grille and a specific body finish, the attractive terracotta brown seen in these images. It will also feature aluminum wheels up to 17 “and full LED lighting as standard.

On the other hand, Renault has also wanted to provide Kangoo with certain characteristics of an SUV or a crossover, such as silver protections on the front and rear fenders.

A more elegant Renault Kangoo, inside and out

If on the outside we have already seen a more attractive Renault Kangoo and on the inside we had seen that the Kangoo with the van body had already improved several integers, the feeling is further enhanced when looking inside the Renault Kangoo Combi, which receives more elegant and noble materials and finishes, as can be seen in the image above.

Although in these images we still do not see a digital instrumentation, which would be something that we would expect in a modern passenger car, Renault Kangoo equips a 4.2 “digital screen for the first time. However, Renault says Kangoo will be able to equip 7-inch digital instrumentation from the end of 2021. Definitely great news.

Renault Kangoo Combi also has the EASY LINK system, with an 8-inch screen on the dashboard and two configuration options, mobile phone replication or integrated navigation. Of course it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. You will also have the connected services, which can be controlled from your mobile phone, from the My Renault application.

As for engines, as in Renault Kangoo van, there will be three diesel, a 75 hp 1.5 Blue dCi and a 95 or 115 hp 1.5 Blue dCi that can also be configured with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, Renault’s 7-speed EDC. There will also be two gasoline engines, the 1.3 TCe of 100 CV and the 1.3 TCe of 130 CV that can also be configured with EDC automatic transmission.

Regarding technologies of Renault driving aids and safety assistants, we have front, side and rear parking sensors, hands-free parking system, rear camera, traffic sign recognition, fatigue detector, trailer stability control, crosswind stabilization system, safety distance alert and adaptive cruise control.

The ability to load Renault Kangoo and distribute the load in the passenger compartment is undoubtedly its greatest advantage, and the great appeal as a family vehicle of Renault Kangoo.

We are talking about a 775-liter boot in a 5-seater configuration, which by folding down seats can extend up to 3,500 liters.

In any case, One of the great novelties of Renault Kangoo, its side door system without central pillar, is not available in the Combi version. For obvious reasons, safety, and the load separation required in a transport vehicle, which would not have place in a family version like this Kangoo Combi, this version has sliding side doors, but not the door without pillar central of the van version.

More images of Renault Kangoo Combi:

