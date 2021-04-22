This is the relationship between the environment and pandemics

There are between 500,000 and 850,000 viruses in nature that could infect humans, and the impact of people on the environment makes that more likely to happen. The probability that we suffer other pandemics depends on the action of man, according to a new report from the Intergovernmental Scientific-Regulatory Platform on Biological Diversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). The report predicts more frequent, deadly and costly pandemics. Therefore, experts propose creating an Intergovernmental Council for the Prevention of Pandemics, addressing risk factors, including deforestation and wildlife trade. Dr. Elmer Huerta, an expert in Public Health, explains the relationship between humans and viruses.