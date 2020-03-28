Since it became independent from Xiaomi, Redmi is bringing a good number of interesting products to the market, starting with their mobile phones, but without being the only ones, since We have seen how the company has also opted for other types of products, including even a 98-inch television.

Today we come to talk about precisely another of the products that the company has recently launched and that it is not a mobile phone – although the truth is that we would not mind seeing the Redmi K30 Pro in Spain at once – it is a smart speaker with screen, And it may be one of the most beautiful devices we’ve seen of this type lately.

This is the new Redmi smart screen

Redmi has decided to launch into the world of smart displays, a market in which Amazon has already released a product and that, personally, I see quite interesting, since It is an ideal device to place anywhere in your home and that helps you manage day-to-day tasks through reminders, alarms, videos and other functions.

Well, Redmi has just presented this device that consists of the colorful screen that is on the top and a large speaker that It will ensure that we hear what the device has to tell us. A distribution that personally seems to me suitable for this type of device, which we have to see and hear well when we are standing in other areas of the house.

The touch screen of this device has an 8-inch diagonal and HD resolution, with viewing angles of 178º, ideal, as we say, to see even if we are not in front of it. Even if it must be said that thanks to this resolution and its size, we could even use it to watch a movie or series without any problem, since this size has been traditionally used in tablets, and the truth is that it is not the same as a television, but it is quite comfortable compared to the inches of a smartphone.

The device will also have a front camera, so users can also make video calls through some applications. But not only that, but this front camera will have facial recognition, and if you see that a child is handling it, it will change its interface and its functions to adapt it to this children’s use, in addition to turning on the filter to reduce blue light.

Redmi has also claimed that this smart display features voice recognition to automatically identify family members, as well as to activate the virtual assistant of the company that already has more than 1,600 skills and that can be used to control home automation products in the house.

But if there is something that surprises us about the device, it is its price, since Chinese users will be able to get it for 349 yuan, which is around $ 49 in exchange, an incredibly cheap price for such a device.

