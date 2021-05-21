This is the Redmi Note 10 Ultra, the top Redmi range in 2021 | Technology

Days before the next big product presentation, the company shares photos of a new mobile, it could be the new Redmi Note 10 Ultra, its next flagship.

The next May 26, Redmi is planning to hold an international presentation event. It is not yet known how many devices will be announced that day, or which ones, but one of the strongest bets is the new Note 10 Ultra that has recently been seen in a recent list with some of its specifications.

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra It promises to be the next high-end model of the company with which to compete with the rest of the models on the market with an adjusted price. The images shared by Redmi on the Weibo social network make us long teeth until the characteristics of this mobile are fully revealed next week.

In them we can appreciate the large design with bright colors in a gradient in blue tones. It has been called Phantom Blue (literally translating from Chinese) and claims to have a 3D texture on the case for added grip with what they call “stereoscopic grating” technology.

In any case, it is not a style very far from what Redmi has been presented so far in the Note series, the platform with the rear cameras is very familiar when compared to previous models such as the Note 10s.

On the other hand, the screen seems to have a hole to store the front camera and take up much of the space. The characteristics of this panel are not yet known, although they suggest that it will be 6.53-inch AMOLED, and we can suspect that it will have a high refresh rate of 90 Hz up as the company has ensured that this Note series will support conventional games in high frame rate modes and achieved a 90FPS average on the phone in Redmi tests.

Inside, previous leaks have indicated that it will have a Dimensity 1100 SoC chip, a battery of 5,000 mAh, 33 W charging and 5G compatibility. You will also use a UFS 3.1 storage dual channel to improve performance.

We will have to pay attention until Wednesday in case more indications appear on the previous days about the possible devices that are presented that day and their qualities.