This is the recovery of Del Potro heading to Tokyo

Juan Martín Del Potro is synonymous with resilience. On March 23 of this year, when he entered the operating room for the eighth time, the Argentine assured that it would be the final. From there, and as he is accustomed to us, he did not stop: intensive rehabilitation, care and, now, some tennis. The tandilense rehearses a recovery in record time with only one goal: to be at the Tokyo Olympics. In relation to this, it was Jorge Chahla, the Tucumán doctor who performed the intervention on the knee, who spoke about the situation of the tennis player who knew how to be among the three best in the world.

Del Potro after his eighth operation in Chicago.

“In my first contact with Del Potro, last year, I saw a guy who is an example of resilience, who overcomes everything that comes his way. It is very difficult to become number 3 in the world without those characteristics; someone lazy in the head could not be. And it is someone who despite having had injuries to the wrist, knee, He continues to seek to return and train hard, with which, having a patient like this is a pleasure, because you know that he will give everything for rehabilitation, that he will do triple shifts, that he will not miss any session …”Said the professional born in Argentina but based in the United States, in dialogue with La Nación.

Del Potro works on his recovery. Photo: Capture @delpotrojuan

Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon, specialist in complex knee, hip and shoulder problems, and performs approximately 800 surgeries per year. What’s more, He has collaborated on the medical teams of the Chicago White Sox (baseball), the Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Fire (MLS). Delpo contacted him last year, after resigning himself to the less invasive treatments, chosen at first by the athlete to avoid a new admission to the operating room that, finally, ended up giving.

Del Potro is already going through the second stage of his recovery, now without a splint or crutch to assist him when walking. According to his environment, the native of Tandil wants to travel to Japan, even at 50% of his physical fullness.

“We left the Chicago Water Tower very happy because we had identified a problem and we believe we solved it optimally. The result was very satisfying for our eyes. We feel we can make a good impact on your career for the future“The man from Tucumán later pointed out, transmitting a more than positive message.

Added to that, and despite not having revealed details, the specialist assured that the surgical intervention was different from the previous ones by Juan Martín. “It was totally different but I cannot give details. Anyway, when we did the surgery we found exactly what we had identified in the preoperative imagesSo there weren’t too many changes to the plan, “he said.

“The kneecap that had been fractured before is fine and not a problem. What is now peripheral to the kneecap, but I cannot say more about the diagnosis, “said Chahla, who did not want to delve too deeply into the subject.

It should be remembered that Del Potro’s knee caused him to go through several troubles. The last, after having fully recovered, after a fall ten days before Wimbledon 2019, in the ATP of Queen’s. The former number 3 in the ranking had to retire in the first round and, of course, was not present at the aforementioned Grand Slam either.

Delpo at Queen’s 2019. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

“Undoubtedly his is a recoverable injury. I have no doubt that Juan Martín is going to do his best to return. I am very confident that he will be able to achieve it. Clinically. has been progressing and evolving better than a normal patient, I would tell you that 99% of patients. He has been training hard with the physiotherapist, he also does it alone in the gym, with good nutrition and discipline, “said Chahla, highlighting the strength of the person who was crowned at the Us Open 2009, defeating none other than Roger Federer in an unforgettable final.

However, and apart from the more than positive advances, Chahla, cautious, did not set a date for the return. “It depends on the rehabilitation and how that knee is healing. We see him very happy, energetic with rehabilitation and anxious, and we trust that you will return to play at the highest level and without discomfort. In terms of time, it will depend on many factors. “

The knee of the Argentine.

“Juan’s goal is to reach the Olympics. There are less than three months left in which we will see your progress, but so far it has responded in an exceptional way“continued who operated on Del Potro at the end of last March in the United States.

Then he added: “From now on increase strengthening exercises. The splint is already removed, he walks without assistance. He is energetic and that helps the mental part, because it pushes. It will start with the pool, running in the water. And soon he could start hitting the court with some displacements. I see it without fear. He doesn’t feel like he can’t and that has to set the tone for him. “

The 2016 Davis Cup champion grabbed the racket again after a long time. Around that, the doctor said: “He showed me a video: stopped already hits him better than me, ha. That’s great. He is a guy who knows that it is not only the knee that he has to prepare, that is why he is working the upper limb, abdominals, making a much broader approach to the body. Without a doubt, having the racket in your hand back, making the movement and hitting the ball is like waking up the little flame that you have inside. “

Juan Martín with the salad bowl, after winning the Davis Cup. photo: Fabián Gastiarena

Finally, Chahla ruled out possible risks after Del Potro’s future return to the courts. “It is not necessarily riskier to return to competition after having a severe knee injury. We treat Bulls players almost every day, the youngest being four inches taller than Juan and we see him. Your whole body is adapted to its size: the force it receives from cartilage, ligaments, is adapted to body size and weight. Juan has a resilience that is surprising“.

“Inclusive, Two weeks after surgery you could see that the muscle was taking shape and volume. You know your body perfectly and can recover easier than someone who did not have surgery; knows how long it takes to deflate an area, how to use the machines to rehabilitate. He understands a lot when to accelerate and decelerate, “he concluded.

DEL POTRO’S INJURIES

Del Potro and his physical ailments. Photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP

.Injuries and physical ailments are, without a doubt, the Argentine’s karma. However, as resilient as a fighter, Delpo recovered from all of them and, even when many considered him retired, he returned from the most serious showing his best version. Here is a little review of each and every one of these.

In January 2008 he suffered his first physical wake-up call: a lumbar fissure. That same year, the Argentine had a tear in the back and a strain in the right adductor. In 2009, discomfort in your right wrist and to the operating room for the first time. In mid-2011 he suffered a tear in the left anterior rectus and had severe pain in the right shoulder. In 2012, after hanging the bronze medal at the London Games, the first big problem in his career appeared: left wrist.

Great return in 2013 and a 2014 almost without activity because the pains in the left wrist. Another little surgical intervention on the left wrist, already in January 2015. Some time later, third consecutive operation in the same area.

In 2016, perhaps in his best moment after winning the silver medal in Rio, an imperceptible fall in the semifinal duel against Borna Coric caused him the fracture of the patella of the right knee. New stumble -this time in 2019 on Queen’s grass-, hit in the same place and he had no choice but to go through the scalpel again.

2020: battered knee and double surgery: first in Miami and then in Switzerland. The last? On March 23, in Chicago.

EL ARGENTINO, SILVER MEDAL IN RIO 2016

DELPO, BRONZE AT THE LONDON GAMES 2012

OF THE FOAL CHAMPION OF THE US OPEN 2009

OF THE FOAL AND HIS CONSECRATION IN THE DAVIS CUP

