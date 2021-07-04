This is the reason why cosmic cataclysms with black holes help us to know the universe better.

This story started a long time ago. A lot, actually. And its protagonists are two of the most enigmatic objects that we can find in the universe. In two galaxies located approximately 900 million light years Away from us two gluttonous black holes gobbled up two neutron stars they had been flirting with for a long time, and which were ultimately unable to resist their gravitational pull.

This week we learned that the research groups that are in charge of analyzing the data collected by the interferometers LIGO, in the United States, and Virgo, in Italy, have very strong reasons to suspect that their experiments have identified the gravitational waves produced by the merger of two binary systems made up of a black hole and a neutron star.

Einstein was right: gravitational waves exist and manifest themselves in the form of disturbances that propagate through the space-time continuum at the speed of light.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Scientists working at the LIGO and Virgo observatories identified the first gravitational waves observed by humans in September 2015 (although they did not announce their discovery until February 2016). That was the moment when they discovered that, once again, Einstein was right: gravitational waves exist and manifest themselves in the form of spreading disturbances through the space-time continuum at the speed of light.

Since then, researchers who are dedicated to the study of gravitational waves have identified the collision of objects in various binary systems made up of either two black holes or two neutron stars.

However, what makes the discovery made known a few days ago especially interesting is that this observation seems to describe the fusion of a mixed binary system made up of a black hole and a neutron star. And it is the first time that the human being has witnessed this cosmic phenomenon.

We already have the ability to observe the most violent events in the cosmos

The disturbances introduced in the curvature of the space-time continuum that we are already able to identify thanks to laser interferometers are the result of the movement of objects with mass. The reason why the protagonists of the observations of these experiments are black holes and neutron stars is that both objects have the necessary mass to trigger an extraordinarily energetic event capable of vibrating the very fabric of the universe.

Otherwise we would hardly be able to identify the gravitational waves that have originated at such a colossal distance as the two merger events we are describing in this article (approximately 900 million light years). Interestingly, researchers have identified both events in a almost simultaneous.

The gravitational waves generated by the merger of the first black hole-neutron star pair were collected at the LIGO and Virgo observatories on January 5, 2020. A black hole with a mass comparable to that of nine suns like that of our solar system and a 1.9 solar mass neutron star.

The gravitational waves of the second event were identified in these observatories a few days later, on January 15 of last year, and this time the objects that merged were a black hole of six solar masses and a neutron star of 1.5 masses. solar. Both are less massive than the objects from the first merger, but even so, the event was energetic enough that we could have detected their gravitational waves almost at billion light years away.

The intensity of gravity inside black holes is so high that the space-time continuum is deformed, so that time does not pass in the same way for an external observer located relatively close to the black hole, but beyond it. event horizon, than for a person close to the latter region.

As I mentioned a few lines above, the reason why the protagonists of these violent cosmic events are black holes and neutron stars is none other than their enormous mass. A fact that reflects very well what we are talking about and that never ceases to amaze me every time I stop at it is that a fragment of a cubic centimeter of a neutron star weighs approximately, no more, no less, billion tons. It is amazing that a piece of matter similar to a sugar cube can have such a monstrous weight.

Other much less massive moving objects, such as planets, also interact with the space-time continuum producing gravitational waves, but at the moment our technology does not allow us to detect them because they lack the energy necessary for our interferometers to identify them. , despite how sophisticated they are. What these devices collect is, precisely, the disturbance that these events introduce in the curvature of space-time, and for them to be able to do so it must have a minimum wingspan.

Gravitational waves are a window to the universe

The technology that humans have developed to identify them earned Rainer Weiss, Kip Thorne and Barry Barish the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves in 1916 as a consequence of his general theory of relativity, and we have had to wait a century to confirm its existence. But the effort has certainly paid off.

And the reason why each new discovery in which gravitational waves are involved has such an impact is that they carry very valuable information about the event that originated them. Researchers are forced to carefully analyze the data collected by the Michelson interferometers in order to draw reliable conclusions, but, fortunately, the results end up arriving and tend to limit the uncertainty a lot.

A cubic centimeter fragment of a neutron star weighs approximately 1 billion tons. The degenerate matter that constitutes it is no longer made up of protons, neutrons and electrons, like ordinary matter.

Everything that we have reviewed so far in this article invites us to ask ourselves a question: what knowledge can we extract from the gravitational waves produced by great cosmic cataclysms, such as the merger of black holes and neutron stars? The first thing researchers are identifying is the mass of the objects who are involved in these processes. In fact, this is one of the data that allows them to find out which bodies have collided. But this is only the beginning.

Scientists hope that gravitational waves will provide us with knowledge about the structure of matter and the fabric of space-time.

Scientists who are working with gravitational waves are convinced that thanks to them they will get to know better the fusion process of bound objects in binary systems, as well as the nature of both black holes and neutron stars. But this is not all.

They are also hopeful that LIGO, Virgo, KAGRA and other experiments similar to these will allow them to infer new knowledge about both the essential structure of matter as of the very fabric of the space-time continuum. We can be sure that exciting new discoveries are coming that will only be possible thanks to the analysis of gravitational waves.

Images | NASA Goddard Space Flight Center | NASA / JPL-Caltech | M. Helfenbein, Yale University / OPAC