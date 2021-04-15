This is the reason for its delay until autumn

‘Top Gun: Maverick‘has delayed its premiere until November 19, and the reasons are due to a (great) wish of Tom Cruise. Everything we know about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

July 4, America’s Independence Day, seemed like a perfect date for the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, but the film finally makes the leap into the fall season. Why? Sequel to ‘Top Gun’ to premiere on November 19 at the request of Tom Cruise, who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, wants to embark on a world tour before the premiere, something that is currently impossible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, who returns to his Maverick character more than thirty years later, wants to turn the arrival of the film into an event, involving viewers from all over the world and paying special attention to the press. What’s more, jumping date also avoids the box office match with two great film titans this year: ‘Black Widow’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and the novel delivery of the saga ‘Fast and Furious’, which will take advantage of the July 4 bridge to revitalize the cinemas in this complex 2021. According to the analyst Eric Wold of B. Riley Securities, speaking to THR, the change in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ should not cause alarm: “We believe that these movements later in 2021 or early 2022 simply represent a mentality among studios to have these films available to viewers when they are released. seating restrictions are loosening a bit. ”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will tell a new story in which it will be mixed with rookie pilots with veterans like the one played by Cruise, as they try to adapt to new technology and drone warfare. We will meet the son of the deceased Goose, whom he will give life Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, and also actors and actresses like Jennifer connelly (The pilot’s new love interest?), Glen powell, Jon hamm Y Ed harris, as well as a bunch of new pilots: Lewis pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica barbaro, Kara wang, Jack schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Lyliana wray Y Greg Tarzan Davis.

