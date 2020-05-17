This is the reason for Drew Gulak’s departure from WWE

This is the reason for the departure of Drew Gulak from WWE and the reactions of the fighters were not long in coming to what has been the news of the day.

Why have you let your contract expire?

Drew Gulak has decided to let the time of his WWE contract pass and not renew to leave it. He has let his contract expire and is now a free agent. Gulak can sign for any company and fight instantly since it does not have the famous clause that Vince’s company says.

The reasons for their abandonment have been the followingWWE has repeatedly offered contracts to Drew Gulak and he has decided to reject them. Drew was asking for an amount of money that WWE did not want to give him and that has come to the conclusion that Gulak lets his contract expire to leave the company.

Several fighters have reacted to this surprising news.

Chuck Taylor.

AEW star Chuck Taylor shared a photo of him, Gulak, and AEW star Orange Cassidy on his Twitter. Chuck Taylor wants to see him on AEW.

X-Pac

The WWE Hall of Fame member, X-Pache tweeted:

Any promotion would be lucky to have Drew Gulak on their list. I’m a big fan of that guy.

Warhorse

The independent fighter WARHORSE said he would like to work with him again that gave him some great advice and is looking forward to facing Gulak in the ring and give him a good blow to the neck.

Joey Janela

Joey Janela tweeted:

“If it weren’t for @DrewGulak there wouldn’t be Joey Janela, it certainly elevated my game and elevated me on the scale of wrestling.”

Joey is looking forward to Gulak’s decision and hope to see you soon when the pandemic ends.

Many fighters have reacted to the news of the day the departure of Gulak, everyone hopes that in the future he will do great because he is a person who deserves it. I’m sure things are going well for him since he is an excellent fighter and probably WWE ends up regretting not paying him the money he asked for.

