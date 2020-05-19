Xiaomi has a wide range of products, from smartphones and clocks, even smart bulbs or televisions, like the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55 inches, which we have already analyzed in Andro4all. However, it seems that the Chinese company has emerged a new rival in this market, since Xiaomi television has had competition recently: this is the realme smart TV, a new and predictable cheap television to be released in India on May 25.

In a few days realme will launch its first smart TV, the realme smart TV, in India. As in most cases before a launch, Flipkart has already filtered both design and key specs of this new television, as collected from 91mobiles. The Chinese company, which recently introduced the new Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, their most affordable phones to date, will again compete with Xiaomi in a new sector: that of smart televisions with good value for money.

The e-commerce website Flipkart will be the official partner for the online sale of the realme smart TV, and it has revealed some of the specifications of the TV, in addition to its design, confirming that the realme smart TV will arrive with a screen without a bezel to offer an “immersive intelligent cinema experience”. But that’s not all, since it has also offered information such as that the Chinese company’s television will be powered by a MediaTek processor and will come with features such as Chroma Boost, brightness up to 400 nits and 24W stereo speakers, among other things.

The realme smart TV will launch in India on May 25

In the teaser images of the new realme product, you can see that this new company television is promoted as an edge-to-edge screen with minimal bezels. In addition, it will be the first smart TV in its segment to be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor Consisting of ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. In the same way, it will also be the first television in its segment to count with four speakers with a 24 W stereo output with Dolby Audio support.

The teaser offered by Flipkart also suggests intelligent artificial intelligence capabilities, such as turning on the TV with a voice command. Previously, Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, already offered clues that the realme smart TV would run on the platform Android TV, so it would come with the support of the Google Assistant. At the moment the company will launch its first television in India on May 25, but its price is unknown (it is expected to be cheap) and if said TV will end up crossing the border to reach other markets.

