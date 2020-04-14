In the world of technology we have seen all kinds of the most peculiar products, from bluetooth speakers shaped from Jigglypuff, a popular Pokémon up to a speaker Cyberpunk lynx skull shaped, among others. The last to arrive are the Pokémon Pikachu True Wireles, the definitive wireless headphones for the good fan of Pokémon and that have a Poké Ball shaped charger.

Razer has released these headphones through its official page on Weibo, where it has also shared a series of images where you can see all the details of this product that will surely delight all fans of the popular Nintendo saga. Wireless headphones in tribute to the figure of Pikachu, one of the Pokémon most loved by fans, which arises from an agreement between the peripheral company and The Pokémon Company and which will be available for purchase in China on Thursday April 16 at a price of about $ 120 to change.

Among their features, these Razer wireless headphones feature a design similar to Apple’s AirPods and with a charging base shaped like a Poké Ball, the famous object that is used to capture and store pocket monsters from the well-known video game saga. In the same way, it should also be noted that, according to the official information of the product, the Pokémon Pikachu True Wireles will offer autonomy of 3 hours of use And if it could not be otherwise, they will connect via Bluetooth with other devices, such as a smartphone.

Wireless headphones that pay tribute to Pikachu





On the other hand, it is also important to note that the charging base can supply a total of fifteen hours of autonomy, offering up to five full charges each time this quirky Poké Ball is loaded. However, it is striking that these Pikachu wireless headphones no noise cancellation -a feature that is included in practically all current headphones-, nor will they come with rubber bands for the headphones.

Ultimately, the design offers a chassis tailored to fit in the ear without the need for any other fastening accessories. At the moment this product it will only be available in China, and it is unknown if it will end up crossing the borders of the Asian country in the future to land in other territories, such as Spain. Really spectacular headphones that will be the object of desire for all fans of Pokémon, the famous Nintendo franchise that has millions of fans around the world.

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that Pokémon GO is celebrating your spring event in which Buneary joins the party with a flower crown and Egg and spring-themed Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. In addition, the Pokémon Eggs have been carried away by the excitement of this holiday, thus allowing hatch Pichu and Togepi with flower crowns.

