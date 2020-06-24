The plug-in hybrid version of the Jeep Compass is now available from Spanish dealers, a Jeep Compass 4xe that will accompany the Renegade 4xe in the electrified Jeep range. The new Jeep Compass 4xe PHEV will be available with two power levels, both with a DGT Zero label, and up to three trim levels.

The Jeep Compass 4xe employs the Renegade’s plug-in hybrid mechanics. The access motorization has 190 horsepower power, the result of combining a 130 hp 1.3 GSE gasoline engine with another 60 hp electric motor. The electric motor is located on the rear axle, allowing 4×4 traction.

The top-of-the-range mechanics use the same turbocharged 1.3 GSE block, but in this case powered up to 180 hp. In this version the total power amounts to 240 horsepower and 525 Nm of torque (the electric motor has the same power, 60 CV). It also has four-wheel drive, and in both cases a six-speed automatic transmission is equipped.

Jeep Compass 4xe.

Both versions mount a lithium ion battery with 11.4 kWh of capacity that provides up to 50 kilometers of autonomy in fully electric mode. It can be recharged in approximately 1.5 hours with a 7.4 kW wall charger, or in three and a half hours if recharged from a 3 kW socket.

190hp access mechanics are only offered with Limited trim level, while the most powerful engine can be chosen with Trailhawk or S trim. Limited trim comes standard with Uconnect infotainment system with 8.4 “touchscreen and browser, digital instrumentation with a 7-inch screen, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, alloy wheels and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jeep Compass 4xe.

For its part, the Compass PHEV 240 CV Trailhawk adds a specific exterior package (with a more off-road style), bi-xenon headlights with automatic low beam / high-beam headlamp changes, leather upholstery and mirrors with courtesy lights. The S finish has exclusive wheels and some specific details to emphasize a more sporty look.

Range and prices (without discounts) of the Jeep Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid in Spain:

Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 GSE 190 CV Limited: 43,200 euros

Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 GSE 240 CV Trailhawk: 45,400 euros

Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 GSE 240 CV S: 46,400 euros