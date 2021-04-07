This is the range and prices of MG in Spain

Enlarge

ACD April 7, 2021

MG already sells cars in Spain again, after fifteen years of absence, although it will only market electric vehicles.

After 15 years without operating in Spain, MG reopens dealerships in our country. The British brand has just opened dealerships in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Palma de Mallorca and Gerona and will gradually disembark in the rest of the Spanish provinces.

MG’s strategy now will focus on offering affordable electrified products for the general public. The first great model of the British car manufacturer is the MG ZS EV, which will have a final price of 23,500 euros with all discounts applied and will have a 7-year warranty.

MG, electric cars and accessible to all budgets

2 photos The MG EHS is a plug-in hybrid.

The MG ZS EV is a segment B SUV with 4.31 meters, which disembarks in Spain with the aim of competing with segment models such as the Peugeot e-2008 or the Hyundai Kona, two other 100 × 100 electric models. It has 263 kilometers of autonomy in WLTP cycle and from a 44.5 kilowatt hour battery.

Next to MG ZS EV, MG already markets the plug-in hybrid MG EHS, a larger SUV that promises a fully electric range of 52 km, which gives it, as in the case of the MG ZS EV, the Zero label of the DGT.

Complete the range the MG Marvel R Electric and the MG5 Electric, two other electric cars (a sports SUV and a family) that will arrive at the brand’s dealerships before the end of the year.

MG has marked the goal of selling 2,500 cars this year and of doubling that figure in the following years, reaching 5,000 units in 2022 and 10,000 in 2023.

«Our commitment is to make the electric car available to everyone, at a price that is unmatched in the current electric vehicle market, with immediate delivery times and a wide network of dealers ”, explained the Vice President for Spain and Portugal of MG, Pedro García.