This is the rain on other planets of the Solar System

Although it may seem a phenomenon unique to the Earth, precipitation also exists in other planets in the Solar System. For example, it snows carbon dioxide on Mars, it rains methane on Titan, sulfuric acid falls on Venus, and it could potentially rain diamonds on Neptune.

A study developed at Harvard University and led by Kaitlyn Loftus has revealed something, a similarity for all the liquid materials that make up the rain in the entire Solar System: all the drops, regardless of the material, they are roughly the same size.

As Science Alert reports, there are two main causes for this: small raindrops evaporate while large raindrops separate into smaller ones. To determine what those levels might be, the scientists analyzed the size of the droplets on planets similar to Earth, like Mars or Venus.

Infographic that shows what the rain is like on different planets of the Solar System.AGU

The result of these models showed, as expected, drops with a radius of less than 1/10 of a millimeter that evaporated before hitting the ground. Larger droplets with a radius of more than a few millimeters, on the other hand, would break down into droplets closer to the average size.

Even on larger planets, there was no dramatic difference in size. Rain on Jupiter or Saturn it would be similar in size and shape to Earth or Mars. Likewise, the material a raindrop is made of did not have a particularly large impact on the size of the raindrop.

For example, on Titan it rains methane. The study found that the largest of these methane droplets would only be about twice the size of the average droplet on Earth, despite Titan’s dramatically different gravity and weather patterns.

It is not yet clear why exactly this uniformity exists, although the team believes it has to do with the density and surface tension of the material. Understanding how raindrops form on other planets could help exoplanetologists understand the atmospheres of exoplanets, which may be key with the launch of satellites observation of much more powerful exoplanets in the near future.