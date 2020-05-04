         This is the proposal of app on notification of exposure to COVID-19 that Apple and Google offer to governments

The collaboration between Apple and Google It is moving forward to provide the health authorities of each country with the technical bases to create COVID-19 exposure notification applications. This system is based on fundamental pillars of privacy, security and transparency: during the past week, both companies updated the documentation on Bluetooth specifications and crypto in the development tools.

Today, Apple and Google provide more resources to developers to be able to build the applications that use the system: as we already told you, it is the responsibility of each country to create its own app, which can only be built by the competent public health authority. For them, the two technology today provide sample source code both for iOS and Android with which to build these applications, as well as an example of interfaces of how the screens should be and the flow of interaction with the user. The source code for iOS can now be downloaded from the Apple developer area.

Apple and Google offer governments the source code of a sample app to use their exposure notification system

The basic requirements include the explicit consent of the user to enter the system and share a positive result (and the random identifier that is generated). Likewise, Apple and Google make it clear that these apps cannot ask no additional permission (like activating geolocation) nor of course include no advertising. Let’s see the proposed screens that are offered to the authorities:

Example for the welcome screen

The app presents a welcome screen here, explaining what it means to activate exposure notifications, and what the system consists of at the level of privacy and operation. The text, both on the welcome screen and on the following information displayed to the user, can be customized by each country.

Example for sending a positive test

False positives will be avoided by validating the test carried out by the health authority

In order to report a positive in a COVID-19 test, measures are taken against false reports: when sending our result, we must enter the unique code of the test that we have done, and the date on which it was performed. This information, if we agree to share it with the authorized government, will be validated and that is when our randomly generated keys will be marked as “positive”.

Example of an exposure notice

If we have been exposed, we will receive a notification to the phone to notify us. By clicking on it, we will get to the screens of the app where all the possible exposures marked as “positive” are shown, and the details of whether this exposure has been validated already by the country’s health authority – as well as the date we were close to that person.

Settings in iOS to activate or deactivate the system

It is already available in the beta 3 of iOS 13.5 that we saw last week. On iPhone, exposure notification activation can be activated from the Privacy / Health from iOS. Here we can check or uncheck participating in the program at any time. If we uncheck it, even if we have the country’s app installed, sharing and tracking will be disabled. In this same section, we will see information about the active app at all times, as well as the number of checks against other users that the system has compared since we activated the system.

Next steps

Apple and Google will continue working in improving the tools for development and the system, prior to the launches planned for the end of this month. Last week, Apple delivered a new version to the developers of Xcode 11.5 with the pre-launch tools necessary to run applications created with the Exposure Notifications API.

The final version of the API will be released at the end of this month, but you can start working on the apps with the documentation and tools provided by Apple and Google prior to launch.

Companies emphasize the importance of having a single official app, supported by the government of each country – with the aim of avoiding fragmentation and increasing the adoption rate of the system. However, they are prepared to technically support those countries that prefer to delegate the construction of this app to the regional level, within them.

Too periodically update all information about the system, its documentation and the most frequently asked questions, which in the case of Apple can be found on a special page created for this purpose.

