this is the project to make the historic center of the city pedestrianized from 2022

“How about slowing down? What if we take the city back? What if we liberate public space for the benefit of those who really need it? What if we put well-being in the center of Paris? “These are the questions that the Paris City Council has sent to the neighbors to boost its ‘Paris Central’, a restricted traffic zone in the center of Paris that includes the Saint-Germain district.

The City Council led by the socialist Anne Hidalgo aims to improve the quality of life in the historic center with “peaceful areas” where traffic is limited, a project that could become a reality in 2022, according to Le Parisienne.

The first area to be affected by traffic restrictions are those corresponding to the center of Paris and part of the left bank located north of Boulevard Saint-Germain.

The City Council wants that Parisians make their own “an essential project in the evolution of their living environment,” reads the municipal website. To do this, it asks residents to define the limitations to road traffic, the categories of authorized vehicles and identify streets to which special attention should be paid.

Rest areas in ParisChristophe Belin

The example of ‘Madrid Central’

The Gallic City Council describes its Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) making mention of Central Madrid, However, it has been disqualified by the Supreme Court by default in its approval. “It is a tool used by several large European cities such as Madrid, Milan or Rome to reduce the flow of vehicles in the city center, “says Paris.

“This system allows to reserve the road for pedestrians, bicycles, public transport and to certain categories of users (residents, delivery people, artisans. ”And it won’t allow you to cross the area without stopping there.

It is a movement thought “to recover the urban space dedicated to the automobile in favor of new uses, friendlier and less polluting“Describe its promoters. It seeks to rebalance public space for the benefit of pedestrians, cyclists and users of public transport, when almost 50% of public space is used by the car.

By reducing the volume of road traffic and the speed of vehicles it will become “easier and safer to travel on foot and by bicycle.” This will make the city a friendlier and easier transit space for residents and merchants.

It also seeks to “offer more welcoming streets where residents of all ages can meet, chat and play safely for the little ones“.

The perimeter of the proposal

The proposed perimeter for the implementation from the Limited Traffic Zone It includes the Paris Center sector (districts 1 to 4), as well as the streets located north of Boulevard Saint-Germain in districts 5, 6 and 7. This adds up to about 14 square kilometers, or what is the same, it is almost three times the size of Madrid Central (4.7 square km).

Image of a street in Paris.EFE

They influence from the City Council that they can still be carried out adjustments to the perimeter after conversations with the police department, whose opinions are mandatory on the axes of the area.

The City Council has estimated that only 30% of drivers in Paris need to use the car for your trips (freight transport, complex trips, lack of public transport solutions). For the remaining 70%, the car is above all a comfort, as they defend.

The proposal launched on May 12, 24 hours later there are already about two hundred contributions and 194 participants on the project website. Parisians ask more parking on the periphery of the affected area or even expand the designated area, as read in the proposals.

Recently, a study on the effects of the air pollution placed the French capital in fourth place among European cities where mortality from exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is the most important.