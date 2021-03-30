this is the price of vaccines on the illegal market

Vaccines against covid-19, for sale on the dark web 2:09

(CNN) – Counterfeit vaccination cards and what is offered as vaccines against the coronavirus are for sale on the dark web or dark internet, according to a report published Tuesday.

Investigators from cybersecurity company Check Point Software said they discovered listings of COVID-19 vaccines from various brands, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, costing up to $ 1,000 per dose. They have also found at least 20 vaccination certificates for $ 200 each.

The so-called dark internet is a part of the web that search engines don’t detect. There, cybercriminals often sell and buy illicit materials, from credit card numbers and drugs to cyber weapons. And now, apparently, coronavirus-related products are also being offered.

A spokesperson for Check Point told CNN Business that there is no certainty that the vaccines are real, but that they “appear to be legitimate” from the images of the packages and the medical certificates that are seen. Vaccine advertisements on the dark internet increased 300% in the past three months, according to the report.

Meanwhile, vaccination certificates – or vaccination card vouchers – are created and printed on demand. In these cases, the buyer gives his name and the dates he wants on the certificate and the seller responds with what, according to Check Point, resembles an authentic card.

The market for vaccines, certificates and tests on the ‘dark web’

Counterfeit products are being marketed for people who need to take planes, cross borders, start a new job, or perform other activities that may require proof of vaccination.

The logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appears in the upper right corner of the fake vaccination cards, like the real ones, including the image of an eagle. The Check Point spokesman said the company estimates that “vendors are capable of producing fake vaccination cards in the thousands, if not tens of thousands, based on requests.”

Negative COVID-19 test results are also for sale for $ 25 (or “buy 2 get the third one free”).

Some experts say that illegal markets for vaccination cards and digital passports are inevitable. “Not everyone has access to the vaccine. Deployment is slow in many countries and people are tired of lockdowns and curfews, ”said Michela Menting, who covers cybersecurity at ABI Research. “If people can easily get a fake passport to get around the restrictions, they will, and an illicit market will emerge around that,” he explained.

The news comes at a time when government agencies are warning the public to stop posting photos of vaccination cards on social media to avoid possible identity theft or being targeted by phishing schemes.