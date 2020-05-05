This Saturday, May 2, the celebrity had breakfast with the death of Goldie, the twin sister of Mirtha Legrand, at 93 years of age. In this regard, this Monday, Jorge Rial He dedicated a few words to him at the beginning of his program.

Mirtha and Goldie were not only the most famous sisters on television, but the symbol of an unbreakable fraternal relationship that was completed by José, the brother of both, who also died this 2020. Therefore, George and his panel fired Mirtha’s twin and gave exclusive details.

“Generations knew her as” sister of “due to ignorance of her career, since she made the decision to leave her. He didn’t have a disease that could define death that way. It was old, it was long-lived ”, he indicated at the beginning Rial about the departure of Mirtha’s sister.

Adrián Pallares added to the dimensioning of Rial: “They must be in the Guinness book as the longest-running twins in show business.” And then he indicated: “The two sisters were sad at the moment that they were going through the pandemic. We all thought of Mirtha because they were very close. ”

Rodrigo Lussich also made his contribution to the Jorge Rial and revealed that the two sisters and José formed a block and after the death of her male brother, Mirtha Legrand had confessed that she wanted to die before Goldie, because she would not bear that pain.

At that moment, Jorge Rial He launched a controversial statement in the middle of a sad moment: “This is the price of eternity. The worst thing in eternity is to see the people you love die and be left alone, “he said, adding:” That space is not going to be filled with anything because there is no time to fill it. “

By last, Jorge Rial And his panel reported that Mirtha cried out for Susana Giménez, who considered Goldie as her own mother. “They were a complement. Mirtha’s career was an extension of Goldie’s career as well. So the strength of the loss and the screams of despair. ” “The diva is also made of a tragedy. No one has a career of triumphs and tragedies like Mirtha “, closed Rial.

