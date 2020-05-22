2020 is a pre-electoral year in Nicaragua, and although the Covid-19 crisis has changed the priorities of the world’s governments, in Nicaragua it is vital for citizens to push for political change, because the regime led by Daniel Ortega, is practically drowning the country since before the pandemicto.

So far, there is nothing officially indicating the preparations for next year’s voting. The website of the Supreme Electoral Council (http://www.cse.gob.ni/) is “offline in maintenance”; None of the electoral magistrates, the majority declared Sandinista militants, They have not been seen publicly since last January 9, when they attended the National Assembly, for the presentation of the 2020 Legislative Work Plan.

That day, the sanctioned president of the Assembly, Gustavo Porras announced that the reforms to the Electoral Law (Law 331) “To strengthen the popular vote, the political party system, the electoral organization and the technical electoral system led by the Supreme Electoral Council”.

The last information that was known about the electoral reform came from the voice of the president of the Conservative Party (PC), Alfredo César Aguirre, who assured last May 11 that a “government delegate” He told him that the reforms will be in July and the change of magistrates in October, but no official source has confirmed that information.

«I don’t know if in July, but that a negotiation process has to start, to make the reform that has to start. Whether you do it with mosquitoes, whether it is done with the real opposition, whether it is done with the constituted parties, whether it is done in the National Assembly, it is done with the OAS or it is done with SICA or it is done with whoever be, you have to start talking about it. If he does not talk about that issue, any reform that was proposed, that reform will not take effect and therefore the sanctions will begin and the international strangulation against Ortega will continue, “said political scientist José Antonio Peraza.

Peraza insisted that the first indication that there must be for the electoral air to begin to be felt is the process of negotiation for electoral reform, while there is no such thing, for Peraza it is not a good sign, because going to elections in November of 2021 unchanged, is a “political suicide for opponents”.

The former president of Hagamos Democracia and promoter of a process of primary elections in 2016, Róger Arteaga, said of the CSE and the regime that they “are playing to buy time to do things on the run in 2021” and thus justify their “imitation of cosmetic reforms »only with parties that are in the National Assembly.

“With this they try to deceive the people and the international community that these elections can take place and what they are going to provoke is a great abstention, ignorance of the results and more sanctions,” said Artega.

Arteaga said that at this time an official working group should be formed, evaluating the proposals of the different sectors. “You should already be working on these demands and appoint a working group to collect these proposals and make a summary and a presentation for discussion, because waiting for the elections to arrive and doing a mock of cosmetic reforms is going to provoke a high abstention (in the 2021 elections). And the Supreme Electoral Council is the call to answer what they are doing, “said Artega.

Various opposition organizations managed unify a proposal for electoral reform in 2019, that, among other changes, contemplates the change of the magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), the non-presidential reelection, the prohibition that the president’s spouse is a presidential or vice-presidential candidate. But these proposals have been ignored by Ortega. Ortega officials have declared that the electoral reform corresponds to the National Assembly with the consultation of the political parties, ruling out the consultation with civil organizations.

Still, opponents do not lose hope that at the last moment Ortega agrees to negotiate, forced by international pressure.