         This is the prank of the Instagram username change lock that makes you look ridiculous for 14 days

Throughout today, many users have fallen into a joke that involves a name change on Instagram, which is not a trick, but something more perverse. We are not talking about changing the username with @, but the name with which we introduce ourselves to our followers.

It has been spread (in our case we have seen it on WhatsApp) that if you enter the alias with @ of another user in your name, for example “@genbeta” and apply the change, when you change the name a second time, This change will modify the name of the account with @ for which you have previously changed. And this is how everything is explained: annoying known accounts.

Following the logic of the joke, if we are Pepe and initially we have changed our name from “Pepe” to “@genbeta”, and in the second change we introduce “Genbeta is the best software website”, like Pepe we can ensure that Genbeta’s account, protected with a password, sees its name changed to “Genbeta is the best website …”.

The problem is that by making that double change, users who fall for the prank, they see how they cannot change the name a third time for another 14 days:

“You cannot change your name at this time because you have changed it twice within 14 days.”

Given the users are in principle using the prank so that malicious names appear in the names of friends or enemies, finally they themselves suffer the consequences of the joke. Thus, many users see how in the next 14 days, they have a ridiculous name such as “and I say if I embed you”, “I farted”, “I am a ******** druggist *******”, etc.

Why the name change prank is effective

Last year Instagram made a change whereby if we changed username, Instagram would block the one we had before for 14 days, as a security measure and availability of the old name in case we regret.

What we are talking about in this article today is the name change, not the user name change that would imply changing what is behind the @. However, given the nature of the joke that we cannot change our name in the next 14 days, we see that the behavior of Instagram is similar to that of the username change.

We don’t know what makes Instagram block name changes, but it’s not the first social network to do so.. Tuenti, in its day, was famous for restricting a maximum number of name changes per year. This greatly frustrated teenagers who used strange names, who eventually wanted to change.

