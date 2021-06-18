this is the post-credit scene of the new Pixar movie

There are some curious readers who sulk if articles are published with detailed comments or explanations about the film premiere of the day; like today Luca (Enrico Casarosa, 2021), the new Pixar film released on Disney Plus. All because they consider them spoilers.

But, in the first place, nobody can force them to access the text in question; and secondly, viewers who have already seen the work have the right to soon have information about it, which clears their possible doubts; and to participate in global conversations that have been generated in the networks, Internet forums and even the digital press. Because such a thing is also incumbent on the role of the fourth estate and its public service task; and for that reason we have written what you read right now about the post-credit scene by Luca, the latest relevant animation work to hit our screens.

Back to Uncle Ugo’s surreal verbiage in ‘Luca’

Said scene It stars the eccentric Uncle Ugo, whose voice has been contributed by the British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, whom we know as Sweeney Todd’s Adolfo Pirelli: The Diabolical Barber of Fleet Street (Tim Burton, 2007), the Inspector in Hugo’s Invention (Martin Scorsese, 2011), the Thénardier from Les Misérables (Tom Hooper, 2012) ) or his Abbie Hoffman in The Chicago 7 trial (Aaron Sorkin, 2020).

It does not seem debatable why Enrico Casarosa and his screenwriters have chosen this Luca character to finish the job. His only previous appearance is among the best of humor in this Pixar movie, not very effective. And Uncle Ugo insists here on his surreal verbiage about the reasons why he lives beautifully in the dark depths of the Mediterranean … until we discover that Talk to Giuseppe, the giddy escapist fish of the Paguro family’s sea herd, which also chooses to get out of there.

