This is the post-credit scene of episode 4 of ‘Loki’

We were already wondering when they would introduce the first post-credit scene in some episode of Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), the Disney Plus series that pulls the thread on the last appearance of the character, played by Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island), in Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019).

Not surprisingly, such scenes are perhaps the most ingrained custom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they should never be lacking to give viewers cinephile teeth long enough so that they want to continue eating their films and series, pushed by the most basic curiosity. And they have chosen “The Nexus Event” (1×04), in which he exploits the drama that they have subtly constructed in the previous three, to do so.

From the same chapter “Glorious Purpose” (1×01), they have shown us a supposedly disintegrating weapon used by members of the Temporal Variation Authority against their enemies. When agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) discovers that Loki’s account of the organization depriving them of their previous life, erasing their memory and later lying to them, Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) orders them to end his old friend, disintegrating him immediately, in theory.

Later, she uses said fearsome weapon herself against Loki at the moment when he was about to declare Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) a twisted Narcissus, having revealed that the Time Keepers were nothing more than simple robots, a crude deception.

Where do the Loki variants go?

The judge attacks him from behind, with cowardice, and we think we see the god disintegrate as sadly as Mobius, without being able to tell the goddess what he wanted. However, in the post-credit scene, fromscuwho is still conscious and asks if he lives or is in some kind of hell before a voice answers him. And, when looking for its origin and as stunned as the public, it’s found to four other variants his, among which there is a God of Deception played by the recognizable Richard E. Grant (The Age of Innocence).

So we now doubt whether that weapon really destroys who touches or only sends the variants to some other site; or if they have saved Loki from disintegration in some unknown way. We will have to wait for the next chapter to know the answer.

