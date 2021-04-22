This is the portable air conditioner to place in Sony clothes

04/22/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

There is no mystery in the fact that when it’s cold we bundle up as much as we can and when it’s hot we take out our shirts and shorts. However, through technology we could achieve a much higher level of comfort in this regard. The Reon Pocket 2 It is a device that works as a portable air conditioner, with the possibility of wearing it on clothes and cooling off on the hottest days.

As you have seen, it is the second generation of this type of device. With increased heat absorption power, the Reon Pocket 2 is perfect for light exercise situations, being sweat proof. Through some grips we can place it around our neck, and we can control the temperature and its different modes through an app for mobile devices. The company has run a promotional campaign with golf-related clothing brands such as Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear and Descente, to launch a clothing line with internal pockets in which to place this device.

The Reon Pocket 2 is now available in stores in Japan at a price of 14,850 yen (approximately € 114). There is still no news about its arrival in other markets