This is the Porsche 718 Spyder 2.0-liter and 300 hp

The Porsche 718 Spyder it is one of those really desirable cars, and one that every petrolhead should experience at some point in their life. Not only for exposing ourselves more to the elements and pure driving than a simple Porsche 718 Boxster, but for the melody and mythical aura of its 4.0 naturally aspirated boxer engine – not for nothing, it is the twin brother of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. The news of the day is that now The Porsche 718 Spyder is available with a two-liter four-cylinder engine. Is this version even more purist? Why is there this version of only 300 hp?

First of all, let’s make it clear. The most basic Porsche 718 Spyder will only be sold in the Chinese market, and has been unveiled taking advantage of the recent Shanghai Motor Show. The reason is not that Chinese customers demand a more basic 718 Spyder, it is that they demand the look of a 718 Spyder at a more affordable price. And is that in China, every car with an engine of more than 3 liters of displacement has an additional tax. In short: the Porsche 718 Spyder exists for “posture” and to reduce the final purchase bill for some customers.

Its pink color was until now exclusive to the Taycan range.

We cannot blame Porsche for this: China is already the main market for the German brand and is the main market for Porsche 718sEither Cayman or Boxster. On paper, the only cosmetic changes focus on the bumpers, which come from the GTS family and are not as radical as those of a 4.0-liter Spyder. The rest of the visual elements of the car do not change: we still have the peculiar manual canvas roof, the beautiful “humps” behind the cabin and a prominent spoiler at the end of the body.

The Frozen Berry Metallic color is a new addition to the 718 range, and has been released in the Porsche Taycan. On a mechanical level, the Chinese Porsche 718 Spyder replaces the 4.0-liter engine with the two-liter four-cylinder boxer. A 300 hp turbo engine, associated with a PDK seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The manual option disappears and the personality and sound of the atmospheric six-cylinder disappears. The four-cylinder is a great engine in terms of performance, but it suffers from a marked lack of character and its sound can be improved.

Thanks to this engine, the 718 Spyder avoids a 42% extra tax.

On paper, the Porsche 718 Spyder 2.0 It is capable of doing the 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 270 km / h. At the moment it is a car exclusively destined for the Chinese market, but there are rumors that a “718 Spyder T” could reach other markets. If it were available with a manual transmission and received an extra bit of purism, it could make for a very interesting car – especially if it receives a substantial reduction in its price. Still, no turbocharged four-cylinder is a match for the glorious atmospheric 4.0.