It is always worth taking a look at the Xiaomi online store, YouPin, since it is usual that surprise us by selling the most curious products. For example, you can get a powerful heater that heats your room in less than 10 minutes for just 25 euros.

Specifically, YouPin has an interesting catalog of products for the home, such as the lamp that eliminates viruses from houses (more necessary than ever at the moment). This time, the product that Xiaomi sells is not only for the home, you can also take it anywhere. Attentive, because you can already get the quirky pocket washer available on YouPin. We present it to you!

This is the pocket washing machine that Xiaomi sells for about 100 euros

Are you often away from home and having trouble doing laundry? Do not worry, because the manufacturer Moyu has created a pocket washing machine that you can take anywhere. With a size of 29.20 x 29.20 x 28.80 cm, This washing machine is perfect if you don’t have enough space at home to fit a large washing machine.

Also, if you fold it you can reduce it to 29.20 x 29.20 x 9.3 centimeters, so you will not have problems to include it in your travel suitcase. The weight, which is only around a kilo, is also ideal for transport.

With a power of 21W, the Moyu pocket washing machine has a capacity of 3kg. You can’t do all the laundry you’ve accumulated during the week, but it’s ideal for wash those clothes you urgently need. According to the information provided by the manufacturer, the washing machine has space in each wash for a T-shirt, a set of underwear or 7 pairs of socks.

The careful design of the small Moyu washing machine makes it easy to place it in any area of ​​the house without particularly attracting attention: in the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the bedroom … In addition, thanks to the four suction cups that it has in the bottom, adheres to the ground to prevent displacement while washing. But how is the operation of this washing machine so special?

First of all, you must open the lid and introduce the clothes you want to wash, to later fill the drum completely with water at the temperature you want (it can be up to 60 degrees). Then close the lid and select one of the three washes: 5, 10 or 15 minutes. When the process is complete, flush the dirty water through the built-in retractable drain.

The pocket washing machine that Xiaomi sells is available in the colors pink and light gray. At the moment, its sale on YouPin is limited to China, where it can be purchased for 599 yuan, about 77 euros. To get it in Spain you must go to stores like Banggood, where you can buy it right now for 118 euros.

