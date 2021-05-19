this is the planet in Zhurong’s eyes

At the end of last week, the Chinese lander Zhurong landed on Mars after detaching from the Tianwen-1 spacecraft. With this, China became the third country to touch the Martian surface successfully. Now we finally have official footage of the feat.

In fact, China is the second country that has made the most progress in conquering Mars. It has managed to land successfully and keep the lander operational for a period of time long enough to send back images officers, something that until now only the United States had achieved.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has published the first official images of Zhurong on Mars. These are two images from the Martian surface once the landing was successful. Likewise, we have two official videos showing how Zhurong freed himself from the ship. The CNSA reported today that the first images captured by the lander include two photos: one in grayscale and the other in full color.

Mars from a non-US lander

The first of the photos grayscale was taken by the camera on the top of the rover that serves to avoid obstacles. The image, due to the lens of the camera, is considerably distorted. We see in the upper part the two rods of the radar and the mechanism of the ramp to release the rover in the center of the image.

The color photo meanwhile, it shows the navigation camera with the objective pointing to the rear of the lander. The two main elements that we can see are the antenna pointing up to communicate with the orbiter and all the possible solar panels deployed to capture energy.

As to The videos, they are not very detailed. However, they allow us to see how the spacecraft dropped the lander on the surface of Mars. The lander at that time was protected by a heat shield, so what we see is just a bulge.

In the coming days the rover will start exploring Mars leaving the lander and sailing alone. We will most likely start to see more images and videos sent from Mars by Zhurong, just like Perseverance.

Via | CNSA