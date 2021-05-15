This is the plan of the Belgian group Punch for the Nissan plants in Barcelona

EUROPE PRESS

It is one of 17 reindustrialization projects received and promises to retain 2,200 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.

The Belgian group Punch has presented a project to industrialize the three Nissan factories in Barcelona, ​​which includes the maintenance of the entire workforce of the centers, made up of about 2,200 workers, and of the “majority” of the indirect jobs, as well as such as the continuity of production of the models currently manufactured in these facilities (‘pick-ups’ and eNV200).

According to sources close to the negotiation, the project presented, which is one of the 17 that have been collected on the future of the Nissan facilities in Barcelona, ensures the continuity of the 2,200 workers of the factories of Zona Franca, Sant Andreu and Montcada i Reixac, as well as part of the jobs in the auxiliary industry, and will serve to guarantee the future of “the 25,000 families that depend on the Nissan factory” and to maintain the industrial footprint in Catalonia.

The group, which invoice 500 million euros and has more than 40 years of experience in sectors such as automotive and technology, he intends to ensure the industrial project in the area in the long term “not simply maintaining the facilities”, since introduce innovative technology like the one being developed in other European countries. The Belgian firm, which in recent years has invested 420 million euros in Research and Development activities (R&D), machinery and facilities, has experience in reindustrialization projects, with facilities in France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Slovakia and China.

Nissan Licensing

Punch’s reindustrialization proposal for the Nissan centers in Barcelona reflects its commitment to start the activity on January 1, 2022, just after the cessation of activity announced by Nissan for December 31 of this year, although this intention could vary in the event that the terms in the award process are lengthened. In the first 12 – 18 months, Punch manufacture in these facilities the models that are currently assembled in Barcelona, ​​for which it has a license agreement for the use of intellectual property granted by Nissan.

The company will gradually introduce new technologies in the models to adapt them to the new regulations on Euro emissions and subsequently contemplates making a model under its own brand, the name of which has not been disclosed, in addition to current Nissan models. In this way, the Belgian multinational, owned by the Dumarey family, introduce in the models manufactured in Barcelona new technologies developed in the centers it maintains around the world, including those linked to the hydrogen propulsion systems.

The letter of intent presented by Punch includes a commitment by the company to invest in a new paint warehouse and he plans to take advantage of all the equipment at the Nissan facilities in Barcelona. The Punch Group’s reindustrialization project will be led by Andy Palmer, former CEO of Aston Martin and former director of operations and projects for Nissan Motor Corporation.

