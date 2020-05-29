Based on the last evaluation as of May 28, most of the national territory appears in red, reflecting “maximum risk”, except Zacatecas, which appears in orange.

The so-called “new normal” that will start on June 1 contemplates a strategy that includes the gradual reactivation of social, family, economic and school activities, said Hugo López-Gatell.

“The fundamental idea of ​​the new normal is that we have a gradual, orderly and careful return to public life activities“, he pointed the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, when presenting the plan to initiate the new stage in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

The next stage in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 will begin after the National Sana Distancia Day was implemented, which aimed to reduce the encounter between people.

With the healthy distance measurement, a reduction of up to 81% the maximum point of cases that were initially projected to be registered in Mexico City, the federal official said.

However, he said, the Valley of Mexico region concentrates half of the cases in the country.

“It is very important to be clear that the epidemic continues, it has not concluded, it lacks several weeks. The Covid epidemic in Mexico has yet to complete several transmission cycles in different parts of the country, “he clarified.

“No one should be confused with the fact that the epidemic in the country as a whole has reached its maximum peak and is decreasing, it is not the case,” he added.

Covid-19 hazard light; 31 entities at maximum risk

The traffic light will be an indicator of risk levels, in which there will be degrees that will be represented with four colors:

Red: highest risk

Orange and yellow: intermediate points of risk

Green: low risk

The social and economic activities were classified into four categories:

High and low: in terms of social value

High and low: in number of people participating in each of these economic activities

In red, only essential activities will be open.

When the orange color lights up at the traffic light, the non-essential ones will begin to open, according to their social value, that is, that generates development and well-being because an economy is produced that gives income to families; and of the people who intervene.

“The less they participate, the better, in epidemiological terms,” ​​López-Gatell said.

Also, there will be four indicators:

1-Trend occurrence of cases

2-Hospitalization trend

3-Percentage of hospital occupation

4-Detection of new cases

“The traffic light results are represented on a map that shows how the states are at a moment in time,” said López-Gatell.

Based on Last evaluation carried out on May 28, all states are in red except for Zacatecas which is in orange color. This map is the one that will take effect on Monday, June 1.

“Health security activities are not over, health security measures now go to the surveillance and control of the 32 federal entities because now the map will change state by state,” said the official.

Weekly, local governments will be notified of their level of risk and the set of activities corresponding to the assigned level.

“The states will be responsible for establishing activities that meet the criteria of social value and number of people on public roads,” he emphasized.

What is the new normal?

The “new normal” is identified in this way because the prevention and hygiene measures applied in the face of the health emergency cannot be ruled out in “many years,” López-Gatell declared.

“(The measures) will allow us to live with this new virus in Mexico and around the world, as this epidemic will last an indeterminate number of months,” said the official.

He specified that while there will come a time when transmission cycles end in Mexico, this does not mean that there will not be in other parts of the world.

“At all times there is a risk of re-entry,” he said.

“But we also call it normality because public life cannot be suspended, it has to continue because if it does not continue, there would be various effects on people’s well-being,” he said.

To achieve an orderly reactivation, he pointed out, the health authorities took into account all aspects of public life.

In the aspects contemplated for the reopening are economic activities, public education, tourism and technical protocols attached to international best practices in order to guarantee health security and minimize contagion from the new virus.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that in Mexico and the whole world this experience of returning to the new normal is new because the SARS-COV-2 virus is new to humans.

“At all times there is a risk, the possibility that there will be a rebound of the epidemic in a site that begins to open“That is why the cooperation of all members of society is very important: people, organizations, institutions and companies to have a staggered and well-monitored return,” he said.