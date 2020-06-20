Truth or fiction: this is the place where the cave of the Dark series is | INSTAGRAM

We know that fanaticism sometimes goes beyond the limits, such is the case of a great admirer of the German series who took on the task of visiting the forest in which the famous cave that torments the people is located.

Will the cave be real? Did the boy find her? Is it just scenery? Where it is located? We will tell you everything below.

It is more than obvious that Dark has raised the concern of millions of fans around the world, and that is, the story is amazing and easily catches you, as well as the topics that are addressed, time travel and others that cause viewers are more interested in the subject.

Then the question arises that many people throughout history have ever thought about: Is it possible to travel through time? Thanks to this original Netflix production of the journey of Jonas and the people of Winden, an endless debate reopens.

However, the series has also left great curiosities such as the settings in which it was filmed. For example, the forest of the small but emblematic town has a mysterious cave that torments the inhabitants.

To which, a fanatic decided to visit, he went to the forest, which is located just one hour from Berlin and uncovered the truth: the cave does not exist, as it was uniquely and specifically designed to film the series.

Instead, the lake where Jonas and Martha kiss, does exist, is located in Brandenburg, located approximately one hour and 40 minutes from Berlin. This place has 2,449,193 inhabitants and several spaces similar to those that appear in the famous series.

The young man in question set out to venture outside the towns of Germany in order to find the iconic places of the series, document each moment and shared it on his YouTube profile, in a series of apparently 3 parts.

We leave it below for you to see for yourself.