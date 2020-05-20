Although for several days it was an open secret, Shams Charania dropped the bomb. The complex of Mundo de Walt Disney Located in Orlando, Florida, and the NBA are in serious negotiations for the league to end the season at the world’s most famous entertainment venue.

The idea of Adam Silver It is to set up a kind of “campus” at Disney where players can be tested almost daily and operate within a “bubble” that they would set up in the complex. The fact of being such a large space, with hotels and other first-class facilities and stadiums suitable for practicing basketball.

The NBA has Orlando / Disney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-20 season, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cites such as Las Vegas. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2020

The complex has 12 statutory basketball courts and even two of them are already prepared for the presence of television with its corresponding transmission. That is not a minor fact, since journalists and other workers from TV, graphic media and others must also mobilize with the teams. It was known that the return of the league would only be if TV could broadcast the games to the rest of the US and the world.

Finally, it is worth remembering that in the vicinity of the complex you can find the remaining facilities for the common life of the players. From restaurants to hospitals, transportation services and hospitality like few other places in the world make the Walt Disney complex an ideal place. It is not yet known whether they will play the rest of the regular season or will start directly in the playoffs, but it is clear that the NBA has taken a big step towards its resumption.

