This is the pit of hell, the giant hole in Yemen that no one has ever explored

According to popular belief, anything that comes close to the ‘Hell Pit’ in the Yemen desert will be sucked out without escape.

There are those who say that screams and voices are heard from the depths. In the middle of the desert, according to Yemeni legends, extinct tongues fizz on cold nights. Although there are still people who prefer not to approach, the ‘Well of Hell’ is a one-of-a-kind natural accident, to which the scientific observation had not had access -up to now.

A ‘dark spirits prison’ in Yemen

Photo: .

The ‘Well of Hell’ lies near the border on the Oman side. It is a gigantic hole in the middle of the desert, in the vicinity of the Al-Mahra province. In total, according to official figures, it has a 30 meter diameter. It is estimated that, deep down, it can reach up to 100 meters. There are those who claim that it could be even 250.

Not even local officials knew what was deep within this massive hole. Salah Babhair, Managing Director of the Mahra Geological and Mineral Resources Authority, says that “it is very deep, we have never reached the bottom of this well as low oxygen and no ventilation“.

Photo: .

Locals have surrounded this natural accident of demonic stories. Officially known as the Well of Barhout, Yemeni oral tradition has condemned it as a prison of dark spirits sheltered by unbearable odors that come from its entrails. In this way, according to legend, human beings they can be kept away from there.

We suggest: They discover a biblical scroll in the ‘Cave of Horror’ in Israel

A bottomless pit?

Photo: .

According to popular belief, anything that comes close to it will be sucked in without escape. However, Yemeni geologists recently visited the site to find out what is in the bowels of the ‘Pit of Hell’. Babhair ensures that, even from the outside, they are appreciated rare phenomena in the planet:

“We went to visit the area and entered the well, reaching depths of more than 50-60 meters. We notice strange things inside. We also smelled something strange […]. It is a mysterious situation ”.

From the outset, the sunlight cannot penetrate even the surface of the hole. On the contrary, you can only see the edges before the black abyss. Despite the bad smell, different types of birds come and go, unperturbed. The human access, Conversely, it’s very limited.

Even if an attempt has been made to enter with cameras, the material obtained is null: no light to allow clear observation of the panorama. Babhair says that this dark space has been there for millions of years, but more research is required to know its origins and nature. In the meantime, it’s still a bottomless pit that feeds Yemeni oral tradition.

Keep reading:

The mystery of the ‘Egyptian Mona Lisa’, the masterpiece painted 4,600 years ago

This is how the Iron Dome works, Israel’s anti-missile shield financed by the US