This is the photograph that Rami Malek has asked to be deleted from social networks



Rami Malek.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SBIFF

The actress Rachel Bilson recently revealed that a Rami Malek He didn’t like a photograph he shared of him from his high school days.

On the “Armchair Expert” podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica PadmaRachel said she doesn’t normally check her direct messages on Instagram, but noted that she had received one from Malek.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Hey! How are you?’ He went straight to: ‘I would really appreciate it if you would remove it. I am a very reserved person‘”He said in the conversation.

This is the photo that #RamiMalek asked #RachelBilson to remove it from their social networks, although it was too late, as the material went viral. #Trends pic.twitter.com/Uo74Ez0ZXN – CandyShowDAILY (@TheCSdaily) April 1, 2021

And, when Bilson noticed that Malek was having success in his career with his role as Freddie Mercury, he decided to post a funny photo of his old friend as a sign of support while he was competing to win an Oscar.

However, after receiving that message from the actor, he decided to delete the publication so soon and sent him a nice note wishing him luck with the award, which he ended up getting, but he never received a reply and only ended up concluding that their friendship was not as solid as he thought.

Keep reading: Britney Spears’ dad wants her to pay the bill in their legal battle