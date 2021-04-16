This is the perfect smartphone (according to AnTuTu)

The perfect Android smartphone, now described by hundreds of thousands of users and AnTuTu’s ‘big data’.

We have been with you for many years, so by now We will no longer deceive you if we talk about the perfect smartphone or the best high-end mobiles, the most powerful in the Android catalog or the ones with the best quality / price ratio on the market.

However, the mobile market is so mature and saturated that seeing studies like this one by AnTuTu is very interesting, since the Chinese developer has spent its time working with the huge amounts of data rescued by its benchmarks for get closer to the perfect Android smartphone according to the most repeated specifications and used by users globally.

How does AnTuTu know which is the perfect smartphone? Well obviously the study is biased because there are no opinions of a representative sample, but rather what has been built is the datasheet of a dummy smartphone with the most repeated specifications among those who have passed through AnTuTu in this first quarter of 2021.

The idea of ​​the Chinese company was none other than to offer us an approach to the mobile most sought after by users, or at least to the key specifications of the most used smartphones on the market, always within the Android ecosystem and without leaving the active mobiles in the AnTuTu benchmarks during this 2021.

It will not be the best on the market, but the ideal mobile for Android users has 6.5 inches with FHD + resolution, 8-core Qualcomm chipset and 6 GB of RAM… With Android 10!

6.5 inches or more, the large format is standardized

There is no discussion here nobody wants small smartphones anymore And there are really no attractive options below these sizes either, so the most popular smartphones have huge screens starting at 6.5 inches, which with 16% of the total it is precisely the most repeated diagonal From the market.

In fact, Among the 6.5-inch mobiles, those of 6.6 and 6.7, account for 43.1% of the total compiled in AnTuTu, and that without counting that among the 14.4% of “other measures” there will also be mobile even larger sizes like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example.

Regarding resolutions, it seems that all industry players seek compensate with FHD + matrices, both in performance and autonomy, with 31.1% of mobile phones in the 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in 20: 9 format. There is no color here because the second most used option is 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, with 26.2%, leaving the crumbs for all the other matrices.

In fact, it is that the 3,200 x 1,440 pixels of a QHD + panel are only found in 2% of mobile phones, making it very clear that the high-end takes flashes but not excessive amount of sales… Surprised in this regard?

As for hardware, Qualcomm is the king and the 6 GB of RAM its general

If we talk about hardware, Most of the mobiles that have gone through AnTuTu trust Qualcomm for its electronic heart, signing more than half of the quota with its 57.9%. It is not something that we have not talked about, more in a time when the solutions of their rivals are quite far not only in performance but also in energy consumption, as in the case of the Exynos, and without Huawei and its Kirin in the equation.

Continuing with the study, MediaTek is second almost on par with Samsung, with the Chinese giant’s HiSilicon declining by leaps and bounds since the US veto.

In addition, it transcends that practically all the mobile phones activated globally have eight core processors, a ratio of something like 97 mobiles out of 100 with octa-core CPUs.

Regarding memory configurations, the 6 GB of RAM is standardized as the most popular option, especially if we have another 128 GB of internal storage, a set that has become practically the minimum required for a mobile phone in 2021.

The models with 8 GB of RAM are growing, even those with 12 GB, and 256GB phones are also growing now that Samsung has ditched microSD readers following Apple and Google, as users need more memory space and 128GB looks fair in a premium range.

And unfortunately, the most popular Android mobile runs on… Android 10!

Zero surprises here too, because no matter how much Google now insists on hide Android version distribution data from us, fragmentation continues with us even if Android lightens its core and makes updates easier for manufacturers.

Android 10 is the most popular version of all the smartphones that have passed through AnTuTu, with a 63.9% share quite important, although the good part is that it has decreased by 14.1% while Android 11 is on the rise waiting for a new Android 12 version that will be ready in a few months.

According to analysts, because we have already said that Google now does not let us see this data, Android 11 would occupy the fourth place with figures close to 10% penetration share.

And so far the study of an AnTuTu that presents us with a standard mobile on the market, with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 6.5-inch FHD + screen in 20: 9 format, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage … Now the question is , we all agree?

