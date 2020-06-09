15 minutes. 74% of Americans support protests caused by the death of the African American, George Floyd, at the hands of the Police in Minneapolis, according to a survey published Tuesday by The Washington Post, where 61% disapprove of the administration of the United States President (USA) Donald Trump, in this matter.

The poll indicates that support for the protests is widespread outside the political ideology of those questioned. Both the majority of Democrats (87%) and Independents (76%) and Republicans (53%) expressed their solidarity with the protests.

Where there is a partisan difference is when perceiving the violence, since 56% of the Democrats say that the protests they were peaceful. However, 65% of Republicans believe that the protests were overwhelmingly violent.

However, 66% do not blame the police or the protesters for these confrontations, but to “other irresponsible people”.

For their part, 61% of those surveyed disapprove of President Trump’s response, while 35% consider it positive.

In line with this, 47% of those surveyed deepen their unease with the administration of the president and affirm “strongly disapprove”.

A “problem” in the Police

In addition, the poll shows a big change regarding Americans’ attitudes towards the Police. 69% of those questioned consider that Floyd’s death represents a systematic problem within law enforcement, while 29% believe that his death is an isolated case.

These data contrast with those collected by a survey by The Washington Post in 2014, after the death at the hands of the Police of a young unarmed black man. At that time, 51% considered this event as an isolated event and 43% believed that it was a major problem.

The survey was carried out by the same newspaper in collaboration with George Mason University, through telephone interviews with 1,006 citizens. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points.