By: Magdely Salazar

It is important to clarify that the information is a theory where sensitive topics such as the pedophilia and prostitution of women and men, discretion is recommended

United States.- It was in 2016 that a conspiracy theory hit the world as various important public figures and politicians were involved in an extremely serious matter.

‘Pizzagate‘

´PizzagateIt is the name given to the information disseminated during the US presidential elections in 2016.

It comes from the references pizza and cheese (cheese), keywords for ´porn´ (porn) and child.

Pizza, ice cream, hot dogs, are some of the keys that were used to ‘acquire services’.

The events allegedly take place in a pizzeria called ´Comet Ping Pong´ located in Washington, which has never been put on trial by the US authorities, despite the rumors.

In this place it is affirmed is the epicenter of a net of pedophilia, it’s about white and prostitution male which is linked to Hilary clinton.

The impact of the news was worldwide, said to be the reason for Clinton’s defeat in the elections against the now President Donald Trump.

Controversy against ´Comet Ping Pong´

It all started when WikiLeaks, an information organization that anonymously publishes secret documents, revealed sensitive content among Hilary clinton and John Podesta.

In the emails of Bill Clinton’s wife you could read messages like: “I want a pizza, they mentioned ice cream, french fries and satanic rituals.”

John PodestaHe is one of the most important men because he was campaign manager for Hilary, Obama’s adviser and chief cabinet of Bill Clinton, the more he is sure he is the leader of the net of pedophilia Larger, because in other emails it was revealed how a woman informed him about the arrival of minors on a farm for their ‘greater entertainment’.

Pictures in his house were the ones that caused panic to the users because they show infants subjected to violence.

The establishment’s owner, James Alephants, is among the 50 most powerful people in D.C., however, he only has one branch, a reason that confused users about the large inflow of money just for selling ordinary pizzas.

Involved in ‘Pizzagate‘

Avicci, Kurt Cobain, were some who tried to reveal the great secret so that weeks later they were found dead, with the authorities declaring it a suicide.

However, one of the things that surprised everyone the most was Chester Bennington, who weeks before his death tried to reveal the identity of his childhood rapist called ‘older man’, but what intrigued was the enormous similarity between John Podesta, claiming it may be his father.

Justin Bieber (Yummy), Melanie Martínez (Tag, You’re It), MGMT (Kids) and Avicci himself (For A Better Day) were the ones who through music videos indirectly exposed the facts of which they were victims on more than one occasion .

[ABRO HILO] They deleted the thread where the story of Yummy is known – Justin Bieber, I upload it again so that everything comes to light and can be read by those who did not have the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/8yPzMCjoxr – Bad vibes (@ouketa) January 15, 2020

But one of the most recent and which Internet users have constantly attacked is a Tom Hanks, because on his Instagram the posts are a bit chilling, since they are clothes for babies, children or torn women, with suspicious descriptions.

Katy Perry was another who in her video Bon Appetit and This is How we Do makes references to the foods with which she is associated with crimes and is even happy when she is served dishes with human limbs.

A list with the names of all those involved went viral among them, Will Smith, Katy Perry, Meryl Streep, Akon, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert Downey Jr, Dan Shneider, among others.

Related curious facts

It was the case of Madeleine McCann that became very famous and has a series on Netflix, in this series the spoken portraits of the suspects in the kidnapping of the minor are mentioned, being very similar to John Podesta and Tony Podesta (brother).

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide after being found guilty of a sexual offense, he was very close to Hilary clinton and Woody Allen (part of the list).

Joe Biden, former president of the USA, was also found suspicious by users after leaking images that came out on national television where the official kisses and uncomfortably approaches the minors who were in the presidential office during an event,

Gary Goldman creator of the Powerpuff Girls, entered the series through the character Jared Shapiro, a man who in one chapter tries to seduce Bombón. The episode was trying to sell naturalness among a pedophile relationship, according to netizens.