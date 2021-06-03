this is the payment service that finally allows you to edit your tweets.

The Twitter Blue rumble had been heard for a long time, and it has finally become official. This is a special version of Twitter that stands out (above all) for two things. The first is to be a paid service. The second is to allow undoing and editing tweets..

The latter has long been one of the clearest demands of users, and those who want to access this function will be able to undo the tweet (cancel sending it) during the first 30 seconds and then edit it. The service is currently coming to Australia and Canada, whose users will be the first to experiment with their options.

What do users who pay for Twitter Blue get?

Many have been the rumors that pointed to the launch of Twitter Blue, and the service is finally made official with limited initial deployment to those two English-speaking countries.

The question is, of course, what are the advantages of this paid service compared to the traditional free service. The differences focus on the following options, which are available on Twitter Blue but not on Twitter:

Favorite tweet folders: it will be possible to organize the tweets that we like the most and classify them in different folders so that we can then access them more easily.

Undo and edit tweets: It is very normal to make mistakes in tweets (“Not a tweet without its typo” is almost a meme of the service), and with this option we will be able to access the ability to undo a tweet within 30 seconds of its sending. The feature works in a similar way to how sending emails in Gmail does: in those 30 seconds we can cancel the sending, modify and edit the tweet and send it permanently (or delete it, of course).

Reader mode: in Twitter Blue we will be able to improve the experience of reading Twitter threads through this reader mode in which the enjoyment of the format is facilitated by making the messages in the thread “join”.

Other novelties: those responsible for the service indicate that it will also be possible to customize the application icon on your home screen or choose colorful themes for the application.

The monthly price of Twitter Blue is 3.49 Canadian dollars and 4.49 Australian dollars for each of the two countries in which the service debuts.

That means less than three euros a month to change, so it is to be expected that if the service reaches Europe and Spain it will do so at prices around that figure.

The question, of course, is if those options are worth three euros a month.

